Linda Iaccarino posts first tweet since becoming Twitter’s new CEO as Elon Musk talks ‘concerns’ about new hire – Deadline

Santiago Felipe/Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Elon Musk has named Linda Iaccarino as Twitter’s new CEO, and the former NBC Universal advertising director is finally breaking her silence on the social media platform.

“Your vision has always inspired me to create a brighter future. I’m excited to help bring that vision to Twitter and transform this business together!” Yaccarino tweeted in a message thanking Musk for the opportunity.

After making global news as the new head of Twitter, Yaccarino noticed her follower count had grown exponentially and acknowledged the increase.

She added, “I see I have some new followers… I’m not as prolific as @elonmusk (yet!), but I’m committed to the future of this platform.” “Your feedback is vital to that future. I’m here for all of it. Let’s keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together!”

See more I see I have some new followers… 👋 I’m not as prolific as @employee (So ​​far!), but I am equally committed to the future of this platform. Your feedback is vital to that future. I’m here for all of that. Let’s continue the conversation and build Twitter 2.0 together! – Linda Iaccarino (@lindayacc) May 13, 2023

Previously, Musk announced the hiring of Yaccarino and explained how their roles at the top of the company would differ.

“I am excited to welcome Belinda Iaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” musk chirp. @LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design and new technology. We look forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into an X, everything app.”

After Musk’s message, some users expressed concern about the violation of “freedom of speech” citing Iaccarino interview with the owner of Twitter weeks ago. The Twitter user hypothesizes that Yaccarino will push initiatives to limit users’ speech to appease advertisers.

Musk replied, “I hear your concerns, but don’t judge too early. I am determined to stand up for free speech, even if it means losing money.”