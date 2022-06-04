Lisa Bloom Captures Backlash For Talking About Deep Heard Fallout

Lisa Bloom She says her clients are already feeling the impact of the program deep–he heard The trial by silencing her – but it is described as hypocritical … because Harvey Weinstein.
The famous women’s rights lawyer – who followed in the footsteps of her mother’s career, Gloria Allred– Presenting allegations of women against high-ranking men – we shared some thoughts on how Amber’s verdict affects other alleged victims.
I had to advise two women today that if they talked about their sexual assaults, they could be sued.
Even if they did not mention the name of the aggressor.
Even if they don’t get to know him through the job or relationship.
Someone cried to be silenced.
Fallout Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard.
– Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 3, 2022
Tweet embed
She writes, “I had to advise two women today that if they spoke out about their sexual assaults, they could be sued. Even if he didn’t name their abuser. Even if they didn’t know him through job or relationship. One cried over his silence. The repercussions (Depp vs. Heard).”
Lisa also addressed a warning suggested by some who say honest defendants are OK… “Some of you said they don’t have to worry if they’re telling the truth. Just. Defamation case = years of pain in pre-trial proceedings + 2- 5 years to get trial + Half a million to a million dollars in attorney fees (not mine). Few have the emotional strength and fortune for it.”
Some of you said you don’t have to worry if they’re telling the truth.
only if.
Defamation case = years of anxiety in pretrial proceedings + 2-5 years to get to trial + half a million to a million dollars in attorney fees (not mine).
Few have the emotional strength and wealth for it.
– Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) 4 June 2022
Tweet embed
It’s a fair point…you might guess women, in general, make allegations public now, especially knowing that they can be sued and lost. But, the flip side of this argument is… Amber was literally one woman making allegations against Johnny, while no other woman did.
Comparing JD to the likes of Weinstein or other notorious #MeToo men with a sea of accusers isn’t fair – you could say these were unique wouldn’t have a scary effect…especially if you think Amber lied, which the vast majority of people were (Including the jury) an act.
Speaking of Weinstein, Lisa’s date with the guy resurfaces in the wake of these comments. Many point to what they see as an outlet for her… and saw how she was advising HW at the start of his own scandal in 2017.
As we have been informed – and has been confirmed many times – Lisa has been doing extensive work The investigative work of Weinstein In the summer of 2017 … given Rose McGowan And the other defendants who went public. We’re told that Bloom was deeply involved and was in Weinstein’s corner…trying to get rid of the negative press.
So, yeah… Lisa, who positions herself as a fierce advocate for the accused, may not seem authentic again to some in light of this Weinstein chapter. But, whether it was her or anyone else, the controversy was and will continue to be… This judgment was huge.
But, as to whether the ramifications of #MeToo apply here, per se…the eye of the beholder, we suppose.
