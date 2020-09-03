Litchfield Supermarket to take temporary action as part of a $ 3 million restructuring plan

An artist’s idea at the New Central England Co – op store in Fake Park

A Litchfield supermarket is moving to a temporary location when renovations are completed as part of a $ 3 million project.

Fake Park, a co-operative in central England, confirmed that a site with an existing store would be in use from September 14.

Drivers will see the on-site petrol station close for four weeks from the same date.

Store manager Jamie Joyce said:

“We are all very pleased that this major overhaul is progressing rapidly and have heard some excellent feedback from our customers and members. “However, we will relocate to a temporary store near where our current store will be located to allow us to build our new primary store to ensure that we can get the job done quickly. “Improvement works Our petrol filling station will be close to four weeks. We know this may affect many of our customers, but we want them to know that it is worth the wait for short-term disruption work to be completed. “Despite this disruption, we will be open throughout the works to ensure our communities are served and keep everyone updated with the latest news through store newsletters, posters and local announcements.” Jamie Joyce

The M3 million project includes a brand new store, refurbished petrol station, a gym and two retail units.

Other new features include a new car park layout, spacious spaces, improved lighting and sidewalks, a new car wash, electric charging points for cars and a bike repair station.

If work goes as planned, the new store is expected to open in November, after which additional units have been built.