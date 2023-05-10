Little Mermaid star Jacob Tremblay addresses flat irony

Get our free weekly email for the latest movie news from film critic Clarice Loughrey Get our free The Life Cinematic email

Jacob Tremblay satirized his live character in the little Mermaid.

Disney’s latest live-action is set for release later this month, and after the studio got its first look at several of the characters in April, many teased Flounder’s design.

The one-sheet poster of Flounder the fish, who is voiced by Jacob Tremblay in the movie, was sent for being too flat – and for essentially no comparison to the character’s version in the animated movie.

“The little yellow shadow is all the soul left in Flounder after Disney tried to suck the soul out of it,” one person wrote, and another said, “You’re not in on who you are.”

“Hey Disney… maybe there’s a reason all fish are animated…” said an additional tweet, with one person writing: “I feel bad for the animators when they asked them to humanize the crab and make it realistic,” Disney set them up for failure “.

Tremblay, 16, was asked about Flounder’s reaction diverse At the movie premiere.

He replied, “He actually showed me the design when I walked in for my audition. I had complete faith in Rob.” [Marshall, director]. I thought it looked cool because this is kind of like the doll they had on set.

Tremblay continued, “And then of course, when I went and saw the movie—I saw it last night—and I thought it all worked out well.”

He said that while he “can imagine ‘Flounder’ looking different”, he thought the design team were “geniuses” to make it work.

Fumbled in The Little Mermaid (Disney)

Halle Bailey plays Ariel in the movie, which is an update of the 1989 animated film.

However, those who sing along to the film’s famous songs will find they get the lyrics wrong, as co-songwriter Alan Menken changed the lyrics, with the help of Lin-Manuel Miranda, to make them more appropriate for today’s audience. .

the little Mermaid It hits cinemas May 26.