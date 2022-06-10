LIV Golf: PGA Tour officially suspends golfers participating in the inaugural event





After the opening Leaf golf Happened near London on Thursday, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced that all golfers playing in the breakaway series have been notified of their suspension and would otherwise no longer be eligible to participate in the PGA Tour tournaments.

“As you know, the players listed below have not received the necessary conflicting events and media rights releases – or have not applied for releases at all – and their participation in the Saudi Golf League / LIV golf event is a violation of our tournament regulations,” Monahan said in a note.

“The same fate applies to any other player who participates in future events of the Saudi Golf League in violation of our regulations.”

Players who have resigned their membership will be removed from the FedEx Cup points list when the results of the RBC Canadian Open are published on Sunday.

The memo confirmed that the 17 golfers listed, including former winners Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia, would not be allowed to play in the PGA Tour tournaments as non-members via sponsor exemption or any other eligibility category.

Mickelson, who was previously eligible for the PGA Tour for life, said Wednesday that he did not plan to quit the tour because he was awarded the right to participate because he has a “lifetime membership that he has earned and worked so hard for.”

As far as what’s happening now for the PGA Tour, Monahan added in the statement: “You’ll likely have more questions. What next? Can these players come back? Can they finally play the PGA TOUR Champions? Trust we are ready to address these questions, and we will We treat it the same way we do this whole process: by being transparent and respecting the regulations of the PGA Tour that it helped establish.

“These players made their choice for their own financial reasons. But they cannot claim the same PGA TOUR membership benefits, considerations, opportunities, and platform as you. This expectation disrespects you and our fans and partners. You made a different choice, which is to abide by the regulations of the tournament you agreed to when you fulfilled your dream of getting on the PGA TOUR card, and most importantly – compete as part of the preeminent organization in the professional golf world.”

The LIV Golf series is backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) – a sovereign wealth fund headed by Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia and the man described by a US intelligence report as responsible for approving the operation that led to the 2018 Murder of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Bin Salman denied his involvement in the murder of Khashoggi.

The tour consists of eight events around the world, starting in London on Thursday.

Face the former world number 1 Greg Normanthe team-based series runs from June to October with the goal, she says, “to comprehensively improve the health of professional golf on a global scale to help unlock[sic]untapped sporting potential.”

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia has pledged to award $250 million of the total prize money. Each of the top seven events will have a total prize pool of $25 million, with $20 million split between individual players and $5 million remaining between the top three teams each weekend.

Ahead of the first event in London, 12 teams were announced, plus their captain. On Tuesday, the captain picked the rest of their teams in draft form similar to the NFL and NBA drafts.

Unlike typical golf events, the London event lasts over three days rather than four, with the 48-player course starting with a gun start – all at the same time – in the hope of being a more engaging and action-packed event.

Compete in the traditional hit play format, the lowest score will be the winner.

LIV Golf responded to the PGA Tour’s decision to suspend players on Thursday, saying: “Today’s announcement from the PGA Tour is retaliatory and deepens the divide between the Tour and its members. It is troubling that the Tour, an organization dedicated to creating opportunities for golfers to play the game, is the entity that prevents golfers from playing the game. from playing.

“This is certainly not the last word on the subject. The era of free agency has begun because we are proud to have a full field of players joining us in London and beyond.”