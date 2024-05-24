Live Blog | Deal deal: An Israeli delegation will arrive in Cairo on Monday to resume negotiations

Benny Gantz talks to Antony Blinken after ICJ ruling, says proceedings in Rafah will continue

The Secretary of War’s office announces that Benny Gantz spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken from the Israeli army’s headquarters in Tel Aviv after the International Court of Justice ordered a halt to military operations in Rafah. Gantz said in a later statement that Israel “must keep fighting.” “The State of Israel has launched a justified and necessary campaign after a brutal terrorist organization massacred our citizens, raped our women, kidnapped our children and fired missiles into the centers of our cities,” he insisted, adding that the Jewish state “is calling for the return of the hostages, including Rafa, all of them.” “We are committed to continuing to fight to ensure the safety of its citizens at all times and in all places. We will continue to operate in accordance with international law in Rafah and wherever we operate, and will strive not to harm civilians. “We are what we are after all, not because of the Hague Tribunal,” he adds.