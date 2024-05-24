May 25, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Live Blog | Deal deal: An Israeli delegation will arrive in Cairo on Monday to resume negotiations

Live Blog | Deal deal: An Israeli delegation will arrive in Cairo on Monday to resume negotiations

Rusty Knowles May 25, 2024 1 min read

Benny Gantz talks to Antony Blinken after ICJ ruling, says proceedings in Rafah will continue

The Secretary of War’s office announces that Benny Gantz spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken from the Israeli army’s headquarters in Tel Aviv after the International Court of Justice ordered a halt to military operations in Rafah. Gantz said in a later statement that Israel “must keep fighting.” “The State of Israel has launched a justified and necessary campaign after a brutal terrorist organization massacred our citizens, raped our women, kidnapped our children and fired missiles into the centers of our cities,” he insisted, adding that the Jewish state “is calling for the return of the hostages, including Rafa, all of them.” “We are committed to continuing to fight to ensure the safety of its citizens at all times and in all places. We will continue to operate in accordance with international law in Rafah and wherever we operate, and will strive not to harm civilians. “We are what we are after all, not because of the Hague Tribunal,” he adds.

See also  CIA warns kyiv will fail without new help

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to “immediately” end the Rafah military offensive

May 24, 2024 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

Between Madrid and Buenos Aires, a diplomatic tussle worsens – liberation

May 24, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

4 people died and twenty were injured

May 24, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

4 min read

The Beach Boys Disney+ documentary recounts decades of history

May 25, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

A potentially habitable Earth-sized planet has been discovered 40 light-years away

May 25, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Rainy Indy 500 predictions could create a dilemma for Kyle Larson: stay or go to NASCAR?

May 25, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

The next Doom game has a name, and will be revealed at the Xbox Game Show – Report

May 25, 2024 Len Houle