Live broadcast of jets that landed at Heathrow during a storm watched by thousands

LONDON – Thousands of Britons are warned to stay home as a dangerous storm hits the United Kingdom, as thousands of Britons took to YouTube on Friday to watch passenger planes wobbly descend on London. Heathrow Airport.

About 190,000 people have tuned one YouTube Live By “BIG JET TV” as Storm Eunice wreaked havoc on transport networks. Planes that failed to line up properly were photographed pulling and trying again.

“Glory to the pilots and airport crews, but that’s the most exciting thing you can have,” live broadcaster Jerry Dyer said at one point when he made encouraging comments about the pilots as the planes hovered ahead.

“Right now these are 70mph conditions and very high winds, and the great thing is to see the skill of the pilots and how they handle it,” he added.

The video showed embarrassingly cruel landings.

“He went around … he had had enough,” Dyer said at another point, describing another plane’s decision to turn around and later attempt to land.

A Heathrow spokesperson said he was not photographed on or affiliated with the airport in any way.

“We work in close cooperation with our airline and air traffic control partners to get people safely away on their flights as quickly as possible,” they added in a separate statement.

Another stream by “Airplanes live,” which was taken about 200 miles north near Manchester Airport in north-west England, and was also seen by about 24,000 people.

For other British travelers, Storm Eunice was less entertaining. High winds made driving conditions difficult and train companies urged passengers to avoid travel on Friday as emergency speed limits of 50 mph were imposed in many areas.

passengers in London They were advised to avoid all but essential transportation, and some coverage at the capital’s O2 Arena can be seen flapping in strong winds in footage shared on social media.

The famous building, formerly called the Millennium Dome, hosts major events including concerts and is home to restaurants, bars, shops and a movie theater.

Elsewhere, several bridges have been closed, including the Severn Bridge connecting southern England and Wales, and the Britannia Bridge connecting the Isle of Anglesey to the mainland Wales.

The UK Met Office, which provides forecasts for the country, said gusts of 122 mph were recorded on Friday morning on the Isle of Wight, a small islet 80 miles south of London.

“This is temporarily the loudest storm ever recorded in England,” she said on Twitter.

In London and the southeast of the UK, the Met Office issued a “red weather warning” and warned of flying debris and damage to buildings and homes, and said power lines could be cut.