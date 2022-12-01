LIVE: Cyber ​​Monday TV deals are still available now — $800 OLED and more

refreshes

(Image credit: LG) One of our favorite Black Friday deals is back in stock. This massive 75-inch LG 4K TV is now on sale at Best Buy for the very low price of $569, which is $230 off the regular price. This LG 75 inch TV offers Ultra HD resolution and comes with LG Quad Core 4K Upscaling Processor. The TV supports HDR10 as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control, and you’ll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad using Apple AirPlay 2. The only catch is that there are only two HDMI ports on board. Otherwise, this is a pretty solid deal for a big TV.

(Image credit: Vizio) Welcome back, readers! Presentations Editor Lewis here on this chilly Thursday morning in New York City. So it’s officially in December. If you’re celebrating Christmas, that means you have approximately 2.5 weeks to get your gifts in order. It also means that retailers are ramping up deals again in order to move inventory of items that didn’t sell out during Black Friday / Cyber ​​Monday. For example, here’s a solid deal on Vizio’s big screen TV. Walmart has the 65-inch Vizio V Series on sale for $448. The 4K TV offers a full array of backlighting, HDR10 Plus/HLG support, and three HDMI 2.1 ports. It also has Chromecast built in for all your streaming needs. in our area Vizio V-Series reviewWe called it a solid TV if price and features are important to you. The only caveat is that we noticed its screen wasn’t as bright as others. If Walmart sells (which is very possible these days), Best Buy offers it for $449 (Opens in a new tab). See also LEGO Bricktales invites you to unleash your creativity this year

(Image credit: TCL) The TCL 5-Series is our top pick for the best budget QLED TV. When it comes to value, you simply won’t find a better deal. Right now, the Editor’s Choice TV is on sale for $399. in our area TCL 5-Series Roku TV reviewWe said this TV delivers a solid 4K quantum dot picture at an affordable price. We also like that it has a full active local dimming system, so it can subdue the backlighting in one area of ​​the screen while boosting another, brighter area. In fact, it earned our highly recommended rating at Tom’s Guide 2021 Award for Value TVs.

(Image credit: Hisense) Are you looking for a 50 inch QLED TV? Amazon has the Hisense U6 series on sale for just $429, making it one of the best deals currently going for it. Besides having a quantum dot filter, this TV uses a full matrix panel, supports regular HDR, HDR10 +, and Dolby Vision HDR formats, and comes with Amazon’s built-in Fire TV smart platform. If you don’t want the Fire TV platform, Best Buy has the 50-inch Hisense U6H 4K TV for $339 (Opens in a new tab).

(Image credit: Future) If you want a premium OLED experience – the LG G2 is it The best OLED TV You can buy. in our area LG G2 OLED reviewWe gave this amazing TV 4.5 out of 5 stars and said, “This is also the first OLED TV that’s bright enough to be recommended to people who will find themselves watching TV in a naturally lit room during the day.” So you will get the best picture quality for any sports match even in the daytime. Perfect for World Cup fans watching today’s matches.

(Image credit: Samsung) One of last week’s most epic TV shows is back in stock. Woot has the 2022 Samsung Frame line of 4K TVs available to buy from $429. QLED TVs feature an Art Mode that showcases your favorite artwork, shows, movies, and more. It also features HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto game mode, and Samsung’s Tizen OS. All sizes are currently on sale: the 32-inch costs $429 (was $597); 43-inch costs $749 (US$997); 50-inch costs $869 (was $1,299); 55-inch costs $1,099 (was $1,499); 65-inch costs $1,489 (was $1,999); 75-inch costs $2,099 (was $2,999); The 85-inch costs $2,997 (was $4,297). The reason I call this an epic deal is if you look at Samsung direct prices (Opens in a new tab)up to $900 higher and nowhere near promotions for Woot! See also Here are the three new cars coming to Gran Turismo 7 on April 25

(Image credit: Amazon) If you want a TV deal that hits the sweet spot in terms of price and size, the Amazon Fire TV 4 Series is a good place to start. This 55-inch set delivers a 4K picture with support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. The Fire TV 4 series makes it easy to operate your favorite streaming services, and you’ll get Alexa Voice Remote to find apps, movies, and shows. You also get 3 HDMI ports with HDMI eARC support. The The 55-inch model is on sale for $329 (Opens in a new tab) (It was $519), but we see estimated shipping dates of 3-6 months.