Live Donald Trump Delivers Keynote Speech at Republican Convention, Joe Biden in Solitary Prison

Make way for Donald Trump’s son Eric
Eric Trump, one of Donald Trump’s children and a member of the Republican Party’s campaign management committee, is currently speaking on stage.
Hulk Hogan speaks at the Republican Convention
Former wrestler Hulk Hogan warms up the room before Donald Trump speaks. “At the end of the day, with our leader, my hero, this gladiator, we’re going to unite America,” he said.
His supporters were waiting for Donald Trump’s speech at the Republican convention
Donald Trump’s supporters are eagerly awaiting his speech, which will air on BFMTV in a few dozen minutes.
New Democratic senator says Joe Biden should withdraw his candidacy
Jon Tester, a senator from Montana, believes Joe Biden should not run again before voters in November against Donald Trump.
Tucker Carlson speaks on stage
American anchor Tucker Carlson, who is close to Donald Trump, is currently speaking during this last day of the Republican convention.
Around Donald Trump, a “dynasty” within the Republican Party is forming a family constellation
From the highest levels of the party to the convention floor, those close to the Republican nominee are emerging. Ohio Senator JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, is part of this circle.
“He couldn’t have picked one of his sons or daughters or daughters-in-law, and that wouldn’t have worked. But he chose J.D. Vance, a close friend of Donald Jr.,” said Natasha Lindstadt, a professor at the university. Essex in the United Kingdom. According to him, Donald Trump is trying to “establish a dynasty”.
Donald Trump arrives at the Republican Convention
The days are moving on, and so it seems: The former US president once again received a standing ovation as he arrived at the Fiserve Forum in Milwaukee for the Republican convention. He will give a speech there in a few ten minutes. The event continues live on BFMTV.
Republican activists flock to Fiserve Forum for Donald Trump’s speech
Republican activists have begun arriving at the Fiserve Forum in Milwaukee to hear Donald Trump speak in the coming hours, according to the BFMTV website.
Donald Trump pays tribute to former Fox News personality Lou Dobbs, who died this Thursday, July 18
Donald Trump paid tribute to late American host Lou Dobbs this Thursday, July 18, echoing his never-proven thesis about the fraud that won the 2020 presidential election and the former Fox News personality who was a staunch supporter of the former US president. Joe Biden.
“The great Lou Dobbs has just passed away. A friend, a journalist and a truly incredible talent. He understood the world and ‘happened’ better than most,” the Republican presidential candidate wrote on Community’s Truth Network. His big speech at his party’s convention in Milwaukee.
Donald Trump’s speech at the Republican convention won’t be about Joe Biden.
The speech will not be “about Joe Biden,” Donald Trump’s close friend from the beginning told AFP’s Jason Miller. He said the speech was “about President Trump and his vision for the country.”
Tucker Carlson speaks at the Republican Convention
Organizers have learned that Tucker Carlson, an American anchor close to Donald Trump, will speak on Thursday, July 18, the last day of the Republican convention.
Joe Biden in solitary confinement, tension among Democrats
Could this be the final blow? Former US President Barack Obama, still influential within the Democratic Party, has expressed his doubts about the “viability” of Joe Biden’s candidacy, gambling on his political survival and forced to suspend his campaign this Thursday. For covid.
The 81-year-old Democrat, who had mild symptoms a day after testing positive according to her doctor, said she was feeling “fine.”
If this information becomes official, Barack Obama will be the most prominent Democrat to join the voices of ousting Joe Biden. Leaks (anonymously) continue to proliferate in the US media
Five days after the assassination attempt, Donald Trump met with the head of the Secret Service
Secret Service Chief Kimberly Seittle, who was in Milwaukee to ensure security for the Republican convention, spoke with our colleagues at ABC News, Donald Trump, this Thursday, July 18.
The Secret Service has faced pressure since the assassination attempt, but Democratic President Joe Biden, according to his spokeswoman, has confidence in its director, Kimberly Seittle.
Donald Trump’s adviser assures Republican campaign won’t change if Joe Biden quits
Donald Trump’s campaign “will not change” if Joe Biden drops out, an adviser to the Republican candidate assures Agence France-Presse.
“Whether it’s Joe Biden, Kamala Harris or another far-left Democrat, they are all responsible for the destruction of our economy and the erosion of our borders,” he declared on the sidelines of the Republican convention from Milwaukee.
A poll taken after the assassination attempt puts Donald Trump ahead of Joe Biden
A YouGov poll for CBS News from Tuesday July 16 to Thursday July 18 shows Donald Trump leading Joe Biden by five points. If the election were held today, the Republican would win 52% of the national vote, compared to 47% for his Democratic opponent.
Donald Trump has made gains since the assassination attempt, and a July 3 poll by the same firm put him at 50% voting intentions, compared to 48% for Joe Biden.
Purchasing power, immigration, crime… themes discussed during the conference
The four days of the convention focused on the candidate’s favorite topics: affordability, immigration, crime and the security guaranteed by a strong America. We’ve seen anonymous Americans succeed each other at the table because they were elected by an illegal immigrant or because they lost a loved one killed by a fentanyl overdose.
Mike Pompeo, Eric Trump, Hulk Hogan… people to speak at the conference
In addition to Donald Trump’s speech, many others are scheduled to speak today, such as former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the candidate’s son Eric Trump, wrestler Hulk Hogan or opera singer Christopher Macchio. CNN reported.
Republican Party leaders cheered on Donald Trump
Donald Trump, three evenings in a row, evoked thunderous applause and long cheers from his supporters. He saw a carefully orchestrated ballet of figures from the party he defeated during the primaries, first replacing Nikki Haley on stage.
Two other former contenders, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, also pledged loyalty to a smiling Donald Trump.
A great day for Donald Trump, who will formally acknowledge the Republican nomination in his speech
Good evening everyone and welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the fourth and final day of the Republican Convention. Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech this Thursday, July 18, during which he will officially declare his candidacy. Grand old party.
Five days after nearly losing his life at a campaign rally, the billionaire will return to the stage, not only as a survivor of the bullets that grazed him, but above all as the undisputed big boss of the American right.
