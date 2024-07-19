Live Donald Trump Delivers Keynote Speech at Republican Convention, Joe Biden in Solitary Prison

2:12

From the highest levels of the party to the convention floor, those close to the Republican nominee are emerging. Ohio Senator JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, is part of this circle.

“He couldn’t have picked one of his sons or daughters or daughters-in-law, and that wouldn’t have worked. But he chose J.D. Vance, a close friend of Donald Jr.,” said Natasha Lindstadt, a professor at the university. Essex in the United Kingdom. According to him, Donald Trump is trying to “establish a dynasty”.