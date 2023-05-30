LIVE – Drones over Moscow: For Kremlin, attack is “a response” to recent Russian strikes from Kiev

19:40

The US will not support military strikes against Russia, the State Department said on Tuesday after a drone attack on Moscow it blamed on the Kremlin’s Ukrainian camp.

“Generally speaking, we do not support attacks inside Russia. We are focused on providing Ukraine with the equipment and training it needs to regain its own sovereignty,” a U.S. diplomatic spokeswoman said in a statement. Antony Blinken for Sweden.

