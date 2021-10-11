Live Govt-19: Sydney residents get relief after four months of strict control

Follow the events of the day directly:

9:27 am Marseille: A man was arrested for using Emmanuel Macron’s health pass. The 19-year-old handed over the QR code of the state president’s health pass that was leaked on the internet last month at the hospital’s entrance on October 5. He was fined. Read here.

8:59 p.m. Results of free trials “Good logic to promote the vaccine”According to Michael Barnier, the Republican candidate for the 2022 presidential election.

8:51 am. “We will only get out of this crisis if everyone is vaccinated. It is in the public interest.”BFMTV explains Michael Barnier, the Republican congressional candidate for the 2022 presidential election.

8:46 p.m. Covit and fever, a deadly cocktail? “People with the flu and goiter at the same time are twice as likely to die this winter as those with the corona virus,” said Dr. Cardi, chief executive of the British Health Security Agency. . He calls on the British to vaccinate against the two viruses.

8:25 p.m. Australia: Sydney released from nearly four months in prison. Residents in Sydney have been out of strict control for nearly four months this Monday, ordered in Australia’s largest city to prevent the Govt-19 epidemic. In this city of five million people, control was decided in the summer to prevent the spread of the delta variant of the highly contagious corona virus.

After 106 days of restrictions, it was eliminated in view of the drop in pollution – 496 cases were reported Monday in the country’s most populous state, New South Wales – and the vaccine’s improvement, with more than 70% of the population over the age of 16 being fully vaccinated. See also Study discrepancies are declining in cases measured in the UK

Some areas open to the public, such as bars or restaurants, are reopened to vaccinated customers.

7:59 p.m. In Malaysia, restrictions have been relaxed for vaccinated passengers. Malaysia has decided to ease travel restrictions inside and outside its borders for fully vaccinated people due to the epidemic recession and rising vaccination rates. The country has been gripped by the worst Govt-19 waves in recent months, prompting authorities to impose stricter controls across the terrain. The country, with a population of about 32 million, has more than 2.3 million cases and 27,000 deaths.

7.45 am Management of the Covit-19 crisis: Agnes Putin insists “I do not regret any decision”. The former health minister, between May 2017 and February 2020, returned to his indictment for “endangering the lives of others” as Kovit managed the epidemic. 19, on CNews. Read here.

7:22. According to a French study, 90% of vaccines are effective against severe forms. The vaccine against Govit-19 reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by 90% in people over the age of 50 and is also effective against delta variability, according to a major French study released this Monday that we do not yet have a perspective on.

“This means that those who are vaccinated are 9 times less likely to die from hospital admissions or from COV-19,” explains epidemiologist Mahmoud Zurik, director of the EP-Fair framework. Company (ANSM).

To this end, AB-FARE researchers compared 11 million vaccinated people over the age of 50 with 11 million unvaccinated people of the same age from December 20, 2020 (vaccination start in France) to July 20. See also According to Gabriel Attalin, the government is considering a local health pass

6:59 p.m. Fear of bursting bronchitis. After being shut down due to Govt, countries in the Northern Hemisphere are preparing for a relapse this winter for bronchitis, a respiratory illness that affects children and sometimes takes them to the hospital. The Science Council warns of its latest opinion that “the incidence of bronchitis may be large”, which guides the French government.

Last winter, other viruses, including RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), which causes bronchitis, were blocked by blockages and goiter gestures. Children are less likely to be infected than usual, so the immune system is weakened. The French Science Council notes that “significant immunodeficiency in children born after March 2020”.

6:45 p.m. School no longer has masks: a map of the fields that can be done without it. Oise, Gironde, North … In many areas where the epidemic is declining, Students from CB to CM2 can take off the mask this Monday. A list in addition to the 47 departments already involved since last Monday. Find a map of the areas where masking is not mandatory at school here.

6:40 am Three out of four French people receive the first dose of the vaccine. Since the vaccination campaign began in France, 50,844,346 people have had at least one injection (i.e. 75.4% of the total population) and 49,208,332 now have a complete immunization schedule (i.e. 73% of the population). In detail, almost 85% of eligible French people (over 12 years of age) are fully vaccinated.

6:35 p.m. 8 new deaths in the last 24 hours in France. A total of 117,052 people have died since the outbreak. See also One-third of the world's tree species are endangered worldwide

6.30 am Epidemic statistics are improving in France. According to the French Public Health Service (SPF), 6,737 people are now hospitalized due to corona virus infection (compared to 6,708 the previous day). They were 7,308 seven days ago. Of them, 1,132 patients are being cared for in critical care services that receive the most serious cases. They were 1,127 the day before and 1,326 a week ago.

6:20 p.m. Self-examinations and health proficiency, free overseas screening … New details after October 15. The Ministry of Solidarity and Health announced in a press release. It also reveals the prices to apply for fee tests. All details after October 15 will be found here.