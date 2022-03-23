Live: Is PSN Down? Sony confirms major outage for PlayStation Network

refresh

The AskPlayStation Twitter account now responds to players’ questions, but instead of acknowledging the issues, the account asks those with PS Plus issues if they’re using the same account they made the purchase (and directs them to their license recovery guide) and those who don’t have access to Online games ask if they see certain error codes. It’s strange, given that the state of the PlayStation Network server acknowledges that there are issues with PSN and online play. Thanks for the alert. Just to confirm, are you trying to access the subscription using the same account you made the purchase from? Please restore the licenses by following the steps here: https://t.co/EXMDkZo7zO Tell us the result.March 23, 2022 see more Thanks for the alert. Just to confirm, do you see any specific error message or error code? Does it happen with every game or with a game in particular? Remember that you can also visit our support site: https://t.co/lEuId5OMfjMarch 23, 2022 see more

Here are some PlayStation games that we know are affected by the current PSN outage: Died in broad daylight

FIFA 22

destiny 2

Call of Duty: Vanguard

elden ring

Final Fantasy 14 online

fallout 76

Leave the hell loose

GTA Online

Note and watch

Red Dead Online (Image credit: Blizzard)

Team 17 has acknowledged the PlayStation Network outage. Like Ubisoft and Bethesda, the publisher has directed players towards the PSN Server Status website. Hey, thanks for reaching out to us about Hell Let Loose. Unfortunately, there is a current issue with PlayStation Network, https://t.co/xVxCHWSARG. Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause!March 23, 2022 see more

If you've previously purchased PlayStation Plus and were told it was expiring (or about to expire) when you knew you still had time, Don't extend it now. Some PS Plus subscribers are reporting issues with this and your PS Plus will likely be returned once Sony fixes its PSN problems.

The official PlayStation Japan Twitter account acknowledged the outage, saying that PSN (including the PlayStation Store) “may not be available at this time” but that it was “investigation and restoration work is under way”. 【psn™ 障害 ご】, psn™ (playstation®store を 含む 含む) を 不便 をございませ を を 大変 申し訳ございませ 申し訳ございませ ん.調査 復旧 、 ら く お pic.twitter.com/nrzKIrMVnYMarch 23, 2022 see more

Bethesda has also acknowledged the PlayStation Network outage. In response to a Twitter user asking why Fallout 76 isn’t working, the Bethesda support team stated that “PlayStation Network is experiencing an outage at the moment.” Welcome! Do you play on playstation? If so, PlayStation Network is experiencing an outage at the moment, to update the status you can check this link here: https://t.co/iLOOEMcSbnMarch 23, 2022 see more

We’re still seeing a lot of PS4 and PS5 players reporting issues on Twitter, while the PSN server status still says “Some services are having problems”. We are seeing players affected in the UK, US, Europe, Australia and Japan. I’ve been trying to connect to destiny on ps5 all day and it wouldn’t let me say it cant connect to PlayStation network. I updated my license, restarted both my router and PS5 and still the same error pic.twitter.com/J5x5YVO3hQMarch 23, 2022 see more

AskPlayStationUK responded on Twitter to the many players experiencing issues, saying, "We are aware that some players are experiencing issues with PlayStation Plus functionality, and we are investigating this immediately." Welcome! Thanks for reaching out to us, sorry to hear that. We are aware that some players are experiencing issues with PlayStation Plus functionality, and we are investigating this immediately.March 23, 2022 see more

We have tried to access the free PS Plus games and modes that we have previously installed and we don’t find issues with these games. However, PS Plus games that require PS Plus to play online are still not working at the moment.

We tried downloading GTA Online from PlayStation Store and found an error. We are still able to play online games that do not require PS Plus but are not games that do. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Ubisoft has acknowledged the issues with PlayStation Network and said they are “currently under investigation”. We are aware of issues affecting connectivity for a number of our titles on PlayStation consoles and this is currently under investigation: https://t.co/1huohgPelmMarch 23, 2022 see more

Is PlayStation Network down for you? Tell us in our Twitter poll.

It’s possible that PlayStation Network is down which could be caused by an occasional external issue not directly related to the latest update, as we tried to play an online multiplayer game without installing the latest PS5 update and we still had issues playing online.

The PlayStation Network Service Status It now shows issues with gaming, social media, PlayStation Now, and PlayStation Store. According to the site, there are currently issues with streaming games on PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5, and more, which can lead to “difficulty playing games, apps, or network features”. PlayStation Now is also affected on PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5 and more, which means you “may have a hard time streaming PlayStation Now games”. See also Apple Music and App Store suffer another outage The PlayStation Store appears to have the most issues, though purchases, downloads, browsing, searching, and redeeming coupons have been affected. “You may have difficulty obtaining products from the PlayStation Store,” the website says. For each of these issues, Sony said it is “working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.” (Image credit: Sony)

We just tried logging into some multiplayer on PS5 and found Dead By Daylight, Destiny 2, and FIFA 22 Playing online is not working. However, Apex Legends and Fortnite (which does not require PS Plus) work. The issue appears to only affect games that require PS Plus. (Image credit: Behavior Interactive)

Problems may be caused by a bug in the latest PlayStation software update, the bug is asking players to sign up for PS Plus To play online multiplayer games, even if they already have a subscription. This morning’s PlayStation system software update rolled out on PS4/PS5 and it appears to be a glitch where the system is asking people to get PS Plus to play online, even if you already own a PS Plus. This may affect your ability to play CoD MP (not Warzone, though) until Sony is fixed.March 23, 2022 see more

Is the service broken? There are also a large number of PlayStation Network outages reported at the moment. At the time of writing, 64% of reported issues were related to login issues, while 28% reported issues with online gaming.