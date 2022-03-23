March 23, 2022

PS5 and Dualsense controller

Live: Is PSN Down? Sony confirms major outage for PlayStation Network

Len Houle March 23, 2022

The AskPlayStation Twitter account now responds to players’ questions, but instead of acknowledging the issues, the account asks those with PS Plus issues if they’re using the same account they made the purchase (and directs them to their license recovery guide) and those who don’t have access to Online games ask if they see certain error codes.

It’s strange, given that the state of the PlayStation Network server acknowledges that there are issues with PSN and online play.

Here are some PlayStation games that we know are affected by the current PSN outage:

  • Died in broad daylight
  • FIFA 22
  • destiny 2
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • elden ring
  • Final Fantasy 14 online
  • fallout 76
  • Leave the hell loose
  • GTA Online
  • Note and watch
  • Red Dead Online

Team 17 has acknowledged the PlayStation Network outage. Like Ubisoft and Bethesda, the publisher has directed players towards the PSN Server Status website.

If you’ve previously purchased PlayStation Plus and were told it was expiring (or about to expire) when you knew you still had time, Don’t extend it now. Some PS Plus subscribers are reporting issues with this and your PS Plus will likely be returned once Sony fixes its PSN problems.

DualSense PS5 controller in front of the PlayStation Plus logo

The official PlayStation Japan Twitter account acknowledged the outage, saying that PSN (including the PlayStation Store) “may not be available at this time” but that it was “investigation and restoration work is under way”.

Bethesda has also acknowledged the PlayStation Network outage. In response to a Twitter user asking why Fallout 76 isn’t working, the Bethesda support team stated that “PlayStation Network is experiencing an outage at the moment.”

We’re still seeing a lot of PS4 and PS5 players reporting issues on Twitter, while the PSN server status still says “Some services are having problems”. We are seeing players affected in the UK, US, Europe, Australia and Japan.

AskPlayStationUK responded on Twitter to the many players experiencing issues, saying, “We are aware that some players are experiencing issues with PlayStation Plus functionality, and we are investigating this immediately.”

We have tried to access the free PS Plus games and modes that we have previously installed and we don’t find issues with these games. However, PS Plus games that require PS Plus to play online are still not working at the moment.

We tried downloading GTA Online from PlayStation Store and found an error. We are still able to play online games that do not require PS Plus but are not games that do.

GTA 5

Ubisoft has acknowledged the issues with PlayStation Network and said they are “currently under investigation”.

Is PlayStation Network down for you? Tell us in our Twitter poll.

It’s possible that PlayStation Network is down which could be caused by an occasional external issue not directly related to the latest update, as we tried to play an online multiplayer game without installing the latest PS5 update and we still had issues playing online.

The PlayStation Network Service Status It now shows issues with gaming, social media, PlayStation Now, and PlayStation Store.

According to the site, there are currently issues with streaming games on PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5, and more, which can lead to “difficulty playing games, apps, or network features”. PlayStation Now is also affected on PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5 and more, which means you “may have a hard time streaming PlayStation Now games”.

The PlayStation Store appears to have the most issues, though purchases, downloads, browsing, searching, and redeeming coupons have been affected. “You may have difficulty obtaining products from the PlayStation Store,” the website says.

For each of these issues, Sony said it is “working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

PSN down

We just tried logging into some multiplayer on PS5 and found Dead By Daylight, Destiny 2, and FIFA 22 Playing online is not working. However, Apex Legends and Fortnite (which does not require PS Plus) work. The issue appears to only affect games that require PS Plus.

Died in broad daylight

Problems may be caused by a bug in the latest PlayStation software update, the bug is asking players to sign up for PS Plus To play online multiplayer games, even if they already have a subscription.

Is the service broken? There are also a large number of PlayStation Network outages reported at the moment. At the time of writing, 64% of reported issues were related to login issues, while 28% reported issues with online gaming.

PSN multiplayer servers are currently down

Several users reported that the PlayStation Network known as PSN is currently down. However, it only seems to affect the online multiplayer portion of Sony’s services, as we haven’t had any problems when logging in or accessing digital content.

