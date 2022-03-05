Live Moon rocket crashes – space junk ‘hits the moon’ at 5800mph, China denies responsibility after blaming SpaceX for ‘mistake’

It’s possible that an out-of-control rocket the size of a school bus has hit the moon by now.

According to astronomers, the booster rocket was Set to reach the surface of the moon at about 7.25 a.m. ET (12:25 GMT) after spending nearly eight years stumbling across space.

This would likely be the first time a man-made object has hit another space object without being directed there, but we won’t know it hit the moon for sure until two lunar-orbiting satellites pass over the potential impact site and photograph any crater. that resulted from the collision, the BBC mentioned.

The Rocket segment was first spotted by Bill Gray, who writes Popular Project Pluto برنامج To track near-Earth objects.

He stated that the scrap was a SpaceX The Falcon 9 upper stage was launched from Florida by Team Elon Musk in February 2015.

However, Bell later retracted his claim and said that the missile part most likely belonged to him China. China has since denied the accusation.

