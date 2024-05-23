May 23, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Live Nation: US Department of Justice files lawsuit against TicketMaster owner

Live Nation: US Department of Justice files lawsuit against TicketMaster owner

Cheryl Riley May 23, 2024 2 min read

Image source, Getty Images

Comment on the photo, Live Nation Entertainment has faced criticism from fans, lawmakers, artists, and competitors

  • author, Peter Hoskins
  • Role, Business reporter

The US Department of Justice is set to file a lawsuit against entertainment giant Live Nation as early as Thursday, multiple sources familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News, the BBC’s partner in the US.

The plaintiffs are expected to challenge the business practices of parent company Ticketmaster, the sources said.

In many cases, when the Department of Justice files lawsuits over competition issues, it seeks to force a company to split up parts of its business or change the way it operates.

The Ministry of Justice declined to comment when contacted by the BBC. The BBC has also requested comment from Live Nation.

The Washington Post, which first reported the story, said several state attorneys general would join the federal government in its legal challenge.

The lawsuit is expected to allege that the company — which organizes concerts, sells tickets and owns venues — has squeezed competitors and weakened customer choices, helping to push up prices.

This move comes after an investigation conducted by the Antitrust Division of the Ministry of Justice, which extended for years. In 2022, CBS News reported that the Justice Department was looking into the company and its Ticketmaster unit.

Live Nation Entertainment was created through the 2010 merger of US-based event promoter Live Nation and ticket sales and distribution company Ticketmaster.

See also  AMZN rises as earnings increase, AWS builds AI momentum

At the time, the Justice Department approved the deal despite concerns that it would create a giant capable of controlling the live entertainment industry.

Live Nation Entertainment has faced increasing criticism from fans, lawmakers, artists, and competitors.

The company has been accused of having too much influence on live entertainment events in the United States and around the world.

After news of the Justice Department case was announced, Live Nation shares fell more than 6% in after-hours trading in New York.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

OpenAI and News Corp close AI licensing deal for Wall Street Journal, New York Post

May 23, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Stocks Await Earnings Nvidia, Target, and Fedspeak: 3 Things

May 22, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

A Frontier Airlines passenger refuses to comply with exit row instructions, causing the plane to deplane

May 22, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Council refuses to sign off on Morgan Wallen’s new Nashville bar, citing past behavior

May 23, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

SpaceX launched Starlink satellites tonight

May 23, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

How to make All-NBA first-team selections Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic and others richer

May 23, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Apple releases fix for ‘Zombie’ photos on iPhones

May 23, 2024 Len Houle