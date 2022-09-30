September 30, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Live news updates: South Korea's chip production drops for the first time in 4 years

Live news updates: South Korea’s chip production drops for the first time in 4 years

Cheryl Riley September 30, 2022 2 min read

© ALEX PLAVEVSKI / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Two measures of Chinese manufacturing activity closely diverged on Friday, complicating expectations for the world’s second-largest economy in September.

The Caixin China General Manufacturing Special Purchasing Managers’ Index came in at 48.1 for the month, down from 49.5 the previous month and well below the 50-point threshold that separates expansion from contraction. This number is the lowest since an equation reading in March.

The state-compiled official manufacturing PMI, which focuses more on large state-owned firms and tends to be more optimistic, came to 50.1, however, up from 49.4 in August. Analysts had expected readings of 49.5 and 49.6, respectively.

China’s economy has faltered in recent months as it has suffered repeated outbreaks of Covid-19 with strict lockdowns stifling economic activity. Chengdu, a mega city of 21 million in the southwest of the country, has been under lockdown for most of September.

The economy was also hit by a slowdown in the real estate sector, which led to a 50 percent increase in Overdue real estate loans for the four largest banks in the country. The Financial Times reported this month that local government funds have responded with a spending spree seeking to rescue cash-struggling counties.

The Caixin survey indicated that activity was dampened by a drop in new business and lower prices, which fell at the fastest rate since December 2015 as Covid weakened demand.

“The negative impact of Covid controls on the economy is still evident,” said Wang Zhe, chief economist at Caixin Insight Group, noting that supply and demand have slumped, the labor market remains weak, and business confidence wanes.

“Policy implementation should focus on boosting employment, granting subsidies, increasing demand, and enhancing market confidence.”

See also  Stocks Head Higher, US 2-Year Bond Yields Close to 2.5%

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Meta will freeze most hiring, Zuckerberg tells employees

September 30, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Dow drops more than 500 points after massive rally the previous day

September 29, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Stock futures fell after a big market rally on Wednesday

September 29, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

The death certificate shows that Queen Elizabeth II died of old age

September 30, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Scientists determine the source of the unexpected geological activity of the planet Ceres

September 30, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Tua Tagovailoa: The Miami Dolphins midfielder walked off the field on a stretcher during the game against the Bengals

September 30, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

A fired Nintendo worker comes forward to provide more details about his dismissal, a labor complaint

September 30, 2022 Len Houle