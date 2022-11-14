Live partner cuts a woman’s body into 35 pieces, and ejaculates them in various places in Delhi: The Tribune India

November 14, 2022

Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

November 14, 2022

New Delhi, November 14

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man who allegedly killed his living partner in Mehruli district and cut the body into 35 pieces before dumping it at various locations across the city.

Aftab Amin Poonawala allegedly strangled 26-year-old Shraddha on May 18. According to the sources, he then cut her body into 35 pieces and bought a refrigerator to store it and dumped it in various locations over the course of 18 days.

To avoid any suspicion, he used to leave the house with part of his body in a polybag at 2 am.

“It came to light on November 8 when the father of the missing woman approached the Delhi Police after they stopped answering their calls,” police said.

Shraddha worked in a call center for a multinational company in Mumbai where she met Poonawala. The two started dating and moved in together. However, her family did not approve of the relationship after which the couple fled and came to Delhi.

A police official said Poonawala was arrested on Saturday and revealed that the two had been arguing frequently and that she wanted to marry him.

“A murder case has been registered at the Mahruli police station,” the official said. Ian

