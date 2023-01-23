LIVE – Poland wants to give Ukraine “its Leopard tanks” despite Berlin’s disapproval

Volodymyr Zelensky

“The first thing I want to talk about today is justice. Justice, which is one of the foundations of unity. In a society that feels justice, people’s unity. Today, the Cabinet of Ukraine fired a deputy. Minister exposed by NABU. Law enforcement is free to investigate and bring the case to court. And whose actions or I want this to be our signal to those whose behavior violates the principle of justice. Of course, the focus today is on defense, foreign policy and war. But that does not mean that I do not see and hear what is being said at various levels in society, at the central and regional levels. This week is an opportunity to make the right decisions. will be. These results are already ready. I don’t want to announce them now, but everything will be fine,” said Volodymyr. Zelensky in an address posted on social media.