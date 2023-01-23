LIVE – Poland wants to give Ukraine “its Leopard tanks” despite Berlin’s disapproval

Today
Estonia
As a reciprocal measure, Estonia will expel the Russian ambassador after Moscow took a similar decision hours earlier regarding the Estonian ambassador, according to an official press release.
“We respect the principle of reciprocity in relations with Russia,” the Estonian Foreign Ministry said in a tweet on Monday, insisting that the Russian ambassador leave Estonia on the same day as Russia, i.e. February 7.
Leopard Tanks
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday that his country will seek the Berlin agreement to supply Ukraine with German-made Panther tanks.
“We are going to ask for such an agreement, but that is a side issue,” Morawiecki told reporters. “Even if we don’t get their agreement, we will give our tanks to Ukraine,” he added, adding that his country is trying to build a “coalition” of countries willing to supply the Ukrainians with tanks.
Lvv
There is an emergency power outage in the Lviv region. Maksym Kozytskyi, the regional governor, issued a telegram to residents regarding energy shortages.
Estonia
Russia announced the expulsion of the Estonian ambassador on Monday, condemning Tallinn’s “gross Russophobia”, following the expulsion of 21 Russian diplomats and other Russian diplomatic staff in January.
“The Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia is scheduled to leave Russia on February 7, 2023,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, indicating a downgrading of diplomatic relations over the allegations.
SOLEDAR
Denis Pushilin, the most senior Russian official officially installed by Moscow in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, said he had visited the city of Soledar. The city was claimed by Russia earlier this month.
Denis Bushilin posted a short video on the Telegram messaging app in which he was seen driving and walking through devastated areas and destroyed buildings.
I went to Soledar today,” Bushilin said in a statement. Ukraine has never publicly claimed the city was captured by Russian forces.
Leopard Tanks
“A little reminder: Ukraine officially requested Germany to supply Panther tanks on March 3, 2022, the 7th day since Russia launched its war of annihilation against the Ukrainian government and nation of Ukraine. “Today is the 334th day of the war. Maybe it’s time to speed up this process?” said Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk.
"A little reminder: Ukraine officially requested Germany to supply Panther tanks on March 3, 2022, the 7th day since Russia launched its war of annihilation against the Ukrainian government and nation of Ukraine. "Today is the 334th day of the war. Maybe it's time to speed up this process?" said Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk.
Volodymyr Zelensky
“The first thing I want to talk about today is justice. Justice, which is one of the foundations of unity. In a society that feels justice, people’s unity. Today, the Cabinet of Ukraine fired a deputy. Minister exposed by NABU. Law enforcement is free to investigate and bring the case to court. And whose actions or I want this to be our signal to those whose behavior violates the principle of justice. Of course, the focus today is on defense, foreign policy and war. But that does not mean that I do not see and hear what is being said at various levels in society, at the central and regional levels. This week is an opportunity to make the right decisions. will be. These results are already ready. I don’t want to announce them now, but everything will be fine,” said Volodymyr. Zelensky in an address posted on social media.
Morocco
According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Morocco reportedly sent an unknown number of T-72B main battle tanks to Ukraine.
“A week ago, Morocco sent about 20 T-72B tanks to Ukraine, which were modernized in the Czech Republic,” the Ukrainian military said.
Francois Ruffin
LFI vice-president François Ruffin pleaded on Sunday that RT France’s journalists should not be “stamped” on this French branch of the Russian channel, which was closed on Saturday.
“It is one thing that we are removing RT France. It is a decision that has been taken. But I ask that those who worked at RT France not be labeled and their lives not broken”, on France 3, the program announced. “Sunday in Politics”, former journalist.
François Ruffin said that he believed that “the press teams did not see the passage of RT France as something negative, but as a real work of information, counter-information in the pluralism of the French media”. RT France, which has been around since 2017, announced the closure on Saturday following the freezing of its assets formalized on Friday.
Balance sheet
In nearly a year of conflict, the war in Ukraine has left nearly 180,000 dead or wounded in the ranks of the Russian military and 100,000 on the Ukrainian side, not counting the 30,000 civilian casualties, according to estimates by the leader on Sunday. Norwegian Army.
“Russian losses are starting to approach around 180,000 dead or wounded soldiers,” Norwegian Chief of Staff Erik Kristofferson told TV2 in an interview, without specifying the origin of these figures.
Norway, a country bordering Russia, has been a member of NATO since its founding in 1949. “Ukrainian losses could be more than 100,000 dead or wounded. In addition, there are about 30,000 civilians in Ukraine who died in this terrible war,” the Norwegian general added. .
Hello everyone, welcome to this live stream dedicated to the war in Ukraine from Monday, January 23, 2023.
