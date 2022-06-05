Live scores and analysis for George Campos Jr. – Devin Haney

George Camposos Jr. put his WBO, WBA, IBF and WBC ‘franchise’ titles on the line against WBC champion Devin Haney on Saturday, in the first-class tag main event at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia (9pm ET Saturday ESPN/ESPN+ With prelims at 7:30 on ESPN+).

Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs) won his titles against Teofimo Lopez Jr. By unanimous decision in a big surprise in November. He was supposed to confront Vasily Lomachenko, but Lomachenko decided to stay in his native Ukraine after the Russian invasion, and Hani got the call.

Fighting in Progress: George Campos Jr. vs. Devin Haney, 12 rounds, for the undisputed lightweight title

Legendary episode announcer Michael Buffer makes the introductions to The Fighter. Hani first, then Camposus.

Devin Haney is already in the ring. George Campos Jr. makes his way surrounded by the flags of Australia and Greece.

consequences:

Moloney stops Palicte with a brutal third-round TKO

Jason Moloney, after four fights in the US, is back in Australia with a statement.

The 31-year-old scored Aston Palicte’s third TKO round in the Bantamez welterweight fight, a key support match for George Campos Jr. versus Devin Haney.

Moloney (24-2, 19 KOs) knocked Palicte down with his short right hand before a barrage of shots led to referee Ignatius Missailidis’ intervention as Palicte fell for a second time. The downtime was 2:35.

The twin brother of Andrew Moloney, who was also scheduled to compete for this card, Jason Moloney was ranked seventh by ESPN in bantamweight weight class. This victory is Moloney’s third in a row since losing the seventh round of unified champion Naoya Inoue in 2020.

Palicte (28-5-1, 23 KOs), 31, of the Philippines, lost for the third time in six fights.

Brown scores a must-see first-round KO on Fa

game 0:53 Lucas Brown stuns the Australian broadcasters and audience with this first round knockout of his fight against Junior FA.

Lucas Brown, 43, achieved an amazing result with a first-round TKO for heavyweight contender Junior Fa.

Brown, an Australian, sent Fa crashing onto the rug with a slash on his ear, then finished Fa with his other right hand on his head.

Brown (31-3, 27 KOs) scored the biggest win of his career in 2016 when he scored a 10th-round TKO for a lackluster version of Ruslan Chagaev, but has lost three fights within distance since then, including a first-round TKO last year for the businessman. Paul Gallen.

Fa (19-2, 10 KOs), the 32-year-old from New Zealand, was competing for the first time since dropping his decision to former heavyweight champion Joseph Parker in February 2021.

Nicholas and Higgins fight for the majority

Junior middleweight players Lachlan Higgins, left, and Terry Nicholas fought back in a six-round tie. Mickey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Lachlan Higgins and Terry Nicholas battled for a majority tie in a six-round junior welterweight bout.

One judge scored the match for Higgins, 58-56, but it was overturned by twins from 57-57.

Higgins (7-4-2, 2 KOs) and Nickolas (2-1-1, 2 KOs) took part in an exciting scrap between local fighters from Australia, but could not achieve a winner. The match was the preliminary final before the main card started.

Robertson wins for the first time in the flyweight

Tela Robertson, right, lands Sarah Higginson’s punch during a flyweight match. Queen Rooney / Getty Images

In a five-round women’s flyweight bout, Taylah Robertson improved to 5-1 (by 1 knockout) with Sarah Higginson’s unanimous closing decision. All three judges scored the game 50-45. Robertson’s first fight was at 112 pounds.

Robertson, the 24-year-old Australian, will be fighting again in 10 days in her home country. Meanwhile, Higginson lost for the first time as a professional, dropping to 3-1-1, 1 KO.

Angeloni dominates Aitken in his professional debut

Yoel Angeloni made his professional debut by unanimously defeating Ken Aitken in a four-round welterweight bout.

The 18-year-old was forced to face a severe cut in his left eye after a head-on collision. He was a member of the Cuban national youth team before continuing his career in Italy, where he is now based.

Angeloni, promoted by Lou DiBella, won 39-37, 39-37 and 40-36 scorecards. Atken (3-1, 1 KO) suffered the first defeat of his career.

Junior Bom Thanot Vitcom defeated Hussein Fayyad by unanimous decision 40-36, 40-36, 40-36, in the light weight division.