Live scores and stats from Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns – October 25, 2022

PHOENIX (AP) Technical errors rose in the third quarter. So was the total score of Devin Booker and Phoenix Suns‘ Leadership.

By the time the whistles finally stopped, the Suns were on their way to a 134-105 victory over Golden State Warriors On Tuesday night, in a game that featured Clay Thompson’s first red card and seven technical fouls.

Booker scored 34 points, and Dendry Eaton added 16 points and 14 rebounds.

“Emotionally, I thought, ‘We held our own together when we were starting to get shocked,'” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “We’ve been able to make enough plays during that time that we can get back in force.”

Both teams lost their temper at different times during the third quarter, with all technical fouls called in under six minutes. Thompson received two fast techs and was fired after speaking with Booker, who also received tech for the exchange.

At one point during the controversy, Thompson raised four fingers to denote the four championships the Warriors had won over the past decade. Those episodes didn’t help on Tuesday. The veteran goalkeeper finished 2 points in a 1-for-8 shootout, including 0 out of 5 from a 3-point range.

It was the first time the All-Stars had knocked out five times in 651 regular season games.

“I love Klay Thompson, I’ve had a really long time,” Booker said. “But that doesn’t excuse us from competing and talking to each other. I’ve always admired his game, how he plays on both sides of the ball, and obviously the episodes speak for themselves.

“But I will bring it every time.”

Golden State’s Draymond Green and coach Steve Kerr, along with Phoenix players Chris Paul and Eaton, were also hit with technical whistles due to various explosions in the third inning, and most of that anger was directed at officials.

‘I’m not one to talk about what men on earth are about,’ said Greene. There was chirping on both ends.

Thompson did not speak to the media after the match.

In the midst of the third quarter chaos, Suns were playing well and their lead climbed to 19 points by the end of the quarter. Without Thompson, the defending NBA champions would not have been able to make any career and the Suns maintained a comfortable lead throughout the fourth.

Booker fired 10 of 19 from the field and 11 of 14 at free throws. The All-Star twice added seven assists.

Steve Curry led the Warriors with 21 points. Jordan Paul scored 17 off the bench. Green added 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Kerr said Thompson was simply frustrated, which led to him being fired.

“His shot wasn’t going,” Kerr said. “A few decent looks early on didn’t go and I thought he was a little disappointed. I love the competition. He obviously took it too far in the expulsion, but I love the fire. Clay is an incredible competitor. We need his energy. ”

Phoenix used a 13-0 halfway through the first 37-29 lead by the end of the quarter. Paul made 3 pointers at the end of the first half to give the Suns a 72-66 lead in the first half.

Booker scored 16 points in the first half, while Eaton scored 12 points and 11 rebounds. Paul led the Warriors with 14 points in the first half.

The Suns improved to 3-1 for the season while the Warriors dropped to 2-2.

“Once we got off, I thought we were starting to take the shots,” Kerr said. “We stopped moving the ball in the second half. The same thing happened against Sacramento that night. We kind of lost our way.”

Reunion Time

Suns reserve guard Damion Lee has played the Warriors for the first time since signing with Phoenix over the holiday season.

Lee played the previous four seasons with the Warriors, and helped them win the title last season. He’s already made an impression with his new team, sinking in the season opener against the Mavericks.

Lee finished with five points in 15 minutes on Tuesday.

Warriors: G Donte DiVincenzo (left hamstring) was not available. He averages five points per game.

Suns: Strikers Eich Wainwright (low back pain) and Jay Crowder (not with the squad) weren't available. … a 60% shot (9 out of 15) from a 3-point range during the first half. … Backup Center Jock Landale added 17 points on his 27th birthday.

Warriors: Come home to host the Heat on Thursday.

Suns: Host a Pelican on Friday.

