Live summary of the fourth day finals

2022 NCAA Division 1 Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Saturday night final paper

It’s the final night of the NCAA men’s swimming and diving championships, which take place at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the Georgia Tech campus in Atlanta. While Cal Golden Bears and Texas Longhorns battled all week, the Bears had a great morning that seemed to give them an edge in the team’s race in tonight’s Finals session. Tonight’s swimming will include the highest heat of the 1,650 race, then the finals of the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 fly, podium diving and the 400 free relay. Finals begin at 6 p.m. EST.

Team results on the third day:

Cal: 320.5 Texas 313 Florida: 272 North Carolina: 214 Indiana: 183 Arizona: 167 Stanford: 169 Georgia: 150 Louisville/Ohio: 108

Tokyo 1500 Olympic Champion Bobby Fink 1650 men’s headlines for free, come as a heavy favorite. Cal Destin Lascaux Then he comes in as the 200 best full-back and may have a chance of being relegated Ryan MurphyThe NCAA registered record six years ago in this pool.

Cal finished second in the playoffs this evening in his sophomore year Bjorn Seliger, who scored 40.75 on 100 free points this morning to take the lead. Tennessee Jordan Crooks and LSU brooks curry Both are close behind, having clocked 41.1 seconds this morning.

Student at University of Pennsylvania Matt Fallon She was the only swimmer this morning under the 1:50 barrier with a time of 1:49.03, but she’s the 100 breasts champion Max McHugh Lies on Track 5 after second qualifying at 1:50.31. Louisville Nicholas Alberu and Georgia Luca Orlando He will go head-to-head in the 200 Fly, with Albiero coming in as the top seed.

The session will conclude with a free 400 relay race, where Cale is the top seed with a time of 2:45.95, 0.01 seconds ahead of his Pac 12 contender, Arizona State.

1650 free

NCAA Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Fink Florida, 2020

Florida, 2020 NCAA Meet Record: 14:12.52, Bobby Fink Florida, 2021

Florida, 2021 US Open Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Fink Florida, 2020

Florida, 2020 American Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Fink Florida, 2020

Florida, 2020 assembly record: 14:29.43, Sebastian RouaultGeorgia, 2008

Top 8 contestants:

Bobby Fink (Flor-large): 14: 22.28 Will Gallant (NCST-student): 14:31.34 Ross Dante (NCST-Junior): 14:31.72 Jake Magee (UGA-Tahir): 14:33.53 David Johnston (TEX- Freshman): 14:33.61 Michael Branegar (IU-Jr): 14:33.76 Brooks Fail (ZONA-5Y): 14:35.33 Charlie Clark (OSU- Student): 14:35.38

Florida Senior Bobby Fink, the favorite, defended his title last year with a time of 14:22.28. While he was 10 seconds ahead of his NCAA and American record, he easily won by just over nine seconds.

North Carolina State placed second and third from sophomore Will Gallant and junior Ross Dant both touching in 14:31, while freshman Georgia ranked fourth with a time of 14:33.53.

Texans had one swimmer in the top eight, with sophomore David Johnston placing fifth with a time of 14:33.61.

In the early playoffs, it was Indiana’s Michael Branegar who finished first with a time of 14:33.76. Brinegar was very fast and Brooks Fail from Arizona started shaping the ground over the past few hundred metres, but Brinegar was able to hold him back. Stanford’s Grant Schulz, swimming in his last group race for Stanford, clocked 14:38.18 for the third-fastest time heading into the finals.

200 times

Top 3 teams:

Destin Lascaux (Cal-secondary): 1:37.71 Carson Foster (TEX- Student): 1:38.77 Daniel Carr (CAL-5Y): 1:39.06 Kieran Smith (floor-large): 1:39.39 Leon Lacalistre (Stan-Jr): 1:39.67 Jacques Dahlgren (MIZZ-large): 1:40.17 Brice Mefford (CAL-5Y): 1:40.31 Justin Grinder (UVA-Large): 1:40.72

Destin Lascaux, the first seed to come to this meet, took the title in 1:37.71. Texan sophomore Carson Foster ran out fast and flipped first in the 100th minute, but Lasco passed him in the back-half to take the win.

Cal also had Year 5 (third) Daniel Carr and Bryce Mefford (7th) for eighth. With those results, Cal now holds a 28.5-point lead over Texas.

Virginia’s Jack Aikins, swimming off track 7, won the final with a time of 1:39.26. Aikins was pushed hard in the Final 25 by Hunter Tapp and Kakper Stokowski of NC State, but he managed to get his hand on the wall first.

100% free

NCAA record: Caleb Dressel (Flor): 39.90

NCAA meet record: Caleb Dressel (Flor): 39.90

US record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 39.90

US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 39.90

Collector’s record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 40.46

Top 8 contestants:

brooks curry (LSU-Junior): 40.84 Bjorn Seliger (CAL- Tahir): 41.00 Andrei Minakov (STAN- Sophomore): 09.41.2019 Matt Brownstead (UVA- Sophomore): 41.22 Jordan Crooks (Tin-student): 41.24 Drew Kepler (TEX-Large): 41.33.31 Matt King (UVA-Tahir): 41.34 Danny Krueger (TEX0 Senior): 41.62

LSU Junior brooks curry Complete a sprint in the weekend, winning 100 free in 40.84. Curry used another 25 masterful technique to cross the field and win with one touch. Cal Bjorn Seliger, who qualified first from the prelims, finished second at 41.00. Seliger and Crocs turned up front about halfway, both out at 19.2, but Crocs faded into the Final 25 to finish fifth at 41.24.

Stanford’s Andrei Minakov finished first in the top three, finishing the race with a score of 41.09.

Harvard University’s Dean Faris, who won this award in 2019, won the final match with a time of 41.42. He touched himself before Ruslan Gaziev of Ohio, who finished the race in 41.56.

200 chest

NCAA Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91

NCAA Meet Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91

US Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91

US Open Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91

Gathering record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:48

Top 8 contestants:

Leon Marchand (ASU- student): 1:48.20 Max McHugh (min-large): 1: 48.76 Matt Fallon (Ben-student): 1:49.16 Carles Cole Marti (Vatu-Tahir): 1:49.69 Caio Pumputis (GT-5Y): 1: 50.61 Caspar Corpo (TEX-Junior): 1: 50.79 Reese Whiteley (CAL-Large): 1: 50.83 Daniel Roy (Stan-large): 1:51.17

Leon Marchand of Arizona State won his second singles title in the meet, taking the title with a time of 1:48.20, the second-fastest performance of all time. He’s outdone Greater Minnesota Max McHugh In the last 50, who took second place with a time of 1:48.76.

The fastest half defense on the field belongs to Pence Matt Fallonwho finished eighth in the 100th minute but ran out of space to beat Marchand and McHugh.

Liam Bell of Cal won the final in the second set with a time of 1:51.36, ahead of teammate Hugh Gonzalez. Notably, Gonzalez had trouble early on, appearing nearly full-body length behind the field from his first pullback.

200 flies

NCAA record: Jack Conger (TX): 1:37.35

NCAA Meet Record: Jack Conger (TEX): 1:37.35

US record: Jack Conger (TEX): 1:37.35

US Open Record: Jack Conger (TEX): 1:37.35

Gathering log: Nicholas Alberu (LOU): 1:37.92

Top 8 contestants:

Brendan Burns (IU-Jr): 1:38.71 Luca Orlando (UGA-Tahir): 1:38.82 Nicholas Alberu (Lo – 5 years): 1: 38.88 Trenton Julian (CAL-5Y): 1:39.00 Christian Ferraro (GT-5Y): 1:40:09 Gabrielle Jett (CAL- Student): 1:40.22 Alexander Colson (ASU-Jr): 1:40.96 Mason Welby (UK – Senior): 1:41.72

In a thrilling 200-flys final, Indiana’s Brendan Burns won by one touch. He took third place with a Power 50 to start withdrawing from the field, but Orlando, Albero and Julian all closed in on him under the flags but Burns ultimately held onto the win. Notably, the last 200 Indiana champion was Gary Hall Sr., who had that race in 1973. Prior to him, IU’s Mark Spitz won in 1971 and 1972.

Georgia Luca Orlando He finished second with a time of 1:38.82, while Louisville was second Nicholas Alberuthe seed came first, and finished third in 1:38.88.

Anthony Ivanov of Virginia Tech took a solid victory in the final with 200 flies. He closed in 26.02, the fastest in the field to win in 1:40.97, just 0.01 ahead of Mizzou’s Dani Kovac.

400 free relays