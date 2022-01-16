January 16, 2022

Live – Tsunami alert from Japan to US following volcanic eruption

Wave – The spectacular eruption of the Hanga Tonga-Hunga Ha’boy volcano has caused a tsunami in the Tonga Islands. A small wave hit Japan, while a warning was launched for the west coast of the United States. Follow the latest news.

Japan fears 3-meter waves

A shock wave to France

The impact of the underwater volcanic eruption was so powerful that it caused a variation in the atmospheric pressure detected by the French meteorological stations.

Creating explosive waves in California

A man living in the Pacifica, California, by the sea, is filming the rising water on his doorstep.

Spectacular

The tsunami, especially following an underwater volcanic eruption, caused panic in the Fiji Islands.

Video – Tsunami and series of warnings in Fiji due to volcanic eruption

Chile is on alert

Chile’s emergency services fear waves up to three meters high after eruption in Tonga Islands. People are urged not to approach within 30 meters from the beach.

“Leave the Beaches”

In the United States, the weather forecast service recommended “leaving beaches, harbors and marinas” in the affected areas, while the U.S. Hawaiian Islands did not report any damage with “relief”.

The NWS said the states of California, Oregon and Washington, as well as Alaska and the Canadian province of British Columbia, could be affected.

According to the National Weather Service, “major impacts are expected to be strong currents and flooding of beaches and low-lying areas.

Wave seen in Oregon

According to videos shared on social media, water is also rising in the US state of Oregon on the west coast of the United States.

Japan fears 3-meter waves

California floods

The tsunami reached Japan

The National Meteorological Agency said three-meter-high waves were feared in Japan following a tsunami on Saturday evening and a volcanic eruption in the Tonga archipelago.

Panic of a spectacular eruption and catastrophic tsunami. Then “Small Flood” In Hawaii, a tsunami alert was issued Saturday morning for the west coast of the United States, according to the U.S. Meteorological Service. The warnings come in the wake of a volcanic eruption in the Tongan archipelago on Friday.

“Leave Beaches, Ports and Marinas” In the affected areas, the National Weather Service (NWS) recommends that the U.S. Hawaiian Islands report no damage “with relief.”

California, Oregon, Washington and Alaska could be affected

The NWS said several states could be affected by the tsunami, including California, Oregon and Washington, Alaska and the Canadian province of British Columbia. “Major expected impacts are strong currents and flooding in coastal and low-lying areas”, Warns weather service on Twitter.

Tsunami warnings have been issued for Fiji and Samoa, New Zealand and Australia. Australian authorities have specifically asked people in Sydney and its region, New South Wales “Get out of the water and move away from the edge of the water”.

In Chile, the National Emergency Situations Office warned “Small Tsunami” Did not reach Easter Island and other Chilean archipelagos. As a precautionary measure, the Juan Fernண்டndez Archipelago has been asked to evacuate coastal areas prone to small tsunamis following volcanic eruptions in the islands of San Felix, Easter Island and Chile. “, Onmi said.

Hours later, Japan issued a tsunami alert. The National Weather Service has warned of three-meter high waves. The 1.2-meter tsunami had already reached the southern island of Amami Oshima at 11:55 pm local time on Saturday, before other parts of Japan’s Pacific coast saw small waves.

Residents of the Tonga Islands fled to higher ground on Saturday after a new eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’boi volcano triggered a tsunami of nearly 1.2 meters. The explosion lasted eight minutes and was heard very loudly “Like distant thunder” In the Fiji Islands, 800 km away, Fiji officials said. Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai Volcano is located on one of the uninhabited islands of Tonga, about 65 km from the country’s capital, Nuku’aloba.

