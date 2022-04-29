Live – Ukraine: At least one person was killed in a Russian attack on Q on Thursday during Guterres’ visit.

‘Every second is not guaranteed to be safe’: Kiev Mayor speaks after Russian strikes
The mayor of kyiv expressed his concern about the situation in the Ukrainian capital and his country in general on BFMTV this Friday, the day after the kyiv strike, which killed at least one person.
“We have no guarantee that every second will be safe. The Russians could attack any part of our own country,” Vitaly Klitschko warned.
“It’s not the buildings that are being targeted, but the people,” he said.
Paris condemns “indiscriminate” Russian attacks on Queue Thursday during UN President’s visit
Paris on Friday condemned Russian strikes targeting kyiv in a “blind” way on Thursday during the visit of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Volodymyr Zhelensky and Vladimir Putin were invited to the G20 summit
The Indonesian president said on Friday that he had invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Gelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit.
The man who died in a strike in kyiv on Thursday was identified by his media as a journalist
One of his colleagues, Oleksandr Demchenko, was Vera Hyrych, a journalist-producer for Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty in the Ukrainian capital’s office, who died in a strike in kyiv on Thursday.
Macron coming to kyiv soon? Foreign Ministry spokesman “time has not come”
Will Emmanuel Macron go to kyiv soon? A Foreign Ministry spokesman was quoted as saying on BFMTV this Friday that “the time has not come”.
“The president did not reject this option. He felt that the time had not come, and he would soon go to Kiev so that his visit would lead to fruitful results,” said Ann-Claire Legendre.
Russia confirms attack on Kiev with ‘high-precision’ weapons during Guterres’ visit
Russia on Friday confirmed that it had launched a strike the previous day with “high-precision” weapons against the Ukrainian capital, Qi, amid the visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
“Russian forces destroyed the Artyom space agency’s workshop in Kyiv with long-range high-precision weapons,” the Russian Defense Ministry said at a conference.
At least one person has been killed in a Russian airstrike in Qingdao on Thursday during a visit by a UN chief
Mayor Vitaly Klitschko told the Telegram on Friday that at least one person had been killed in a Russian attack on Q on Thursday during a visit by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the Ukrainian capital.
He said rescue workers “found the body” while clearing debris at the affected area near the city center. Four of the injured have been admitted to hospital, he said in a separate message, adding that a total of more than 100 Kiev residents have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion two months ago.
The evacuation of the public from the Azovstal site in Mariupol was scheduled for this Friday
The Ukrainian president announced this Friday that an “operation” was underway to evacuate civilians from the besieged Azovstal factory in Mariupol, southeastern Ukraine.
“Action is being taken today to evacuate the public from the factory,” the president said in a statement Friday.
Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, including dozens of children, are trapped in this huge Azovstal steelwork in Mariupol, with the city’s last Ukrainian fighters, according to Q.
“It is expected”: French ambassador to Ukraine assures that Macron’s visit to Ukraine is expected
The French ambassador to Ukraine, Etienne de Ponzins, promised on BFMTV this Friday morning that Emmanuel Macron would be “expected” within the framework of the conflict in Ukraine.
“He is expected, he knows. You know he had been in almost daily contact with President Zhelensky for many months before the crisis,” the ambassador recalled.
“I hope he comes for sure,” he added.
“No news, we are not trying to get anything”: French ambassador to Ukraine urges French troops to leave for Ukraine
Regarding the situation of the French who voluntarily left to fight in Ukraine, the French ambassador to Ukraine was adamant that he had no message and that he (he) had not tried to keep some. He knows if some people died on the spot.
“We do not encourage these efforts (…), we strongly advise against them coming,” he recalled.
What if some people finally want to finally come back? “If they need a passport, we give them an emergency pass,” he admitted.
“A shock”: The French ambassador to Ukraine says he has returned to Kiev
The Ukrainian ambassador to France promised on BFMTV this Friday that when the embassy moved to Lviv for security for a while and returned to its residence in the Ukrainian capital, I felt a “shock” on its return to kyiv.
“Kiev is a wonderful city, with a lot of restaurants, families (…), it’s a wonderful country and empty buildings, it was shocking to come back to Kiev with checkpoints everywhere, even though life is back, it’s still difficult,” he said.
“Sense of hope”: The French ambassador to Ukraine promises that people will think they will win against the Russians.
The French ambassador to Ukraine on Friday assured BFMTV that the Ukrainians had “real victories” against the Russians, especially in the liberated city of Kyiv.
He acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Lukashenko’s government, but said that maintaining some independence was not the answer.
A “very moving moment”: French ambassador to Ukraine urges closure of French embassy in Kiev
The French ambassador to Ukraine, Etienne de Ponzins, returned to BFMTV on Friday morning, when the French embassy in Kiev was closed and moved to Lviv.
It was a “very moving moment. We lowered the flag, took off the plate, walked out and openly told ourselves we would never come back. I was hoping we could come back,” he said.
French ambassador to Ukraine says there are “about 200 French people left” in Ukraine
Taking into account the situation of the French in Ukraine, the French ambassador to Ukraine noted on BFMTV this Friday that only 200 of them are still in the area.
“There are still 200 French people in the territory of Ukraine. The cases of French people who can not leave Ukraine are still low, they can be counted on the fingers of one hand,” he promised, “some special events near Kersen”.
“No zone” safe in Ukraine: French ambassador to Ukraine triggers bombings in kyiv
When asked about the bombings in Queue on Thursday, the French ambassador to Ukraine, Etienne de Ponzins, announced on BFMTV this Friday that “this confirms that Ukraine is a country at war and that there is no unprotected zone.”
He declared that “no part of Ukraine is safe” and that “Russian missiles are capable of reaching the whole area.”
Zhelensky says the bombings in Q “demand a strong response.”
Russian bombings on Kiev, During the visit of the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio GuterresAimed at “insulting the UN”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky said in a speech broadcast on social media on Thursday.
“This says a lot about Russia’s real attitude towards international organizations, the efforts of Russian leaders to humiliate the UN and all that the organization stands for,” the Ukrainian president declared, believing that the bombings needed a “strong response.”
Washington will not allow Europe to cut off gas supplies to ‘torture’ Moscow
Moscow will not allow the United States to “torture” European countries by threatening to plunder its energy resources, Joe Biden said Thursday after Russia cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.
“We will not allow the use of their oil or gas reserves to avoid the consequences of their occupation,” the US president began in Ukraine. “We are working with other countries, such as Korea, Japan or Qatar, to help our European allies threatened by this Russian gas threat,” he added.
