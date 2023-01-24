Live – Ukraine: Five governors and four deputy ministers sacked

Corruption is corruption

The government announced on Tuesday that five regional governors and four Ukrainian deputy ministers had been removed from their posts.

According to Taras Melnytchouk, a government representative in parliament, the governors of Dnipropetrovsk (center), Zaporijjia (south), Sumy (north), Kherson (south) and the capital Kyiv will leave their posts. The Deputy Minister of Defense, the Minister of Social Policy and the Deputy Ministers of Regional Development have both been sacked.