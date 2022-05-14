Live – Ukraine: G7 “does not recognize borders” Russia wants to impose

11:36

Sergei Daruda is a member of the Rada of Q and a former governor of Donetsk. Also, he is now a worker at the site of the martyred Azovstall. “We must mobilize to save these knights,” he said this Saturday morning, as he fired at our antenna, provoking the 1000 Ukrainian soldiers still underground in this steel industry in Mariupol.

Ukrainian officials say 600 of them were injured. “There is no medicine in that place anymore. Alas, we have no way to help them except to launch a joint effort of world leaders.”