The Ukrainian army confirmed its withdrawal from the eastern district of the strategic city of Chasiv Iarin, which was claimed by Moscow the day before. Follow the latest information.

Detachable The Ukrainian army confirmed on Thursday that it was withdrawing from the strategic city of Chasiv Ir district in the east. “The command has decided to withdraw to safe and well-prepared positions,” Nasser Volochin, a spokesman for the Cortecia force group stationed in the area, said on television. fighter plane Russia said on Thursday it destroyed a MiG-29 fighter jet in an attack on a Ukrainian air base in the Dnipro region of east-central Ukraine. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the plane and other equipment and vehicles located at the Dolzhintsevo base were destroyed by an Iskander ballistic missile. The ministry posted pictures on its Telegram account to illustrate the operation. Two people were killed in the Russian attack Two people were killed in Russian strikes in Ukraine’s Zaporozhye region, regional governor Ivan Fedorov announced Thursday morning. “A man and a woman died as a result of enemy shelling” and another man was wounded, the governor said in a telegram, counting 391 Russian attacks on ten municipalities in the Zaporizhia region in the past 24 hours. Last 24 hours Here are the highlights from the last 24 hours. At least four civilians were killed and 27 injured in Wednesday’s attack by Russian missiles and explosive drones on the major city of Dnipro (central-eastern Ukraine), according to a new statement issued by the regional governor.

Russia said on Wednesday it had captured the first district of the strategic city of Chasiv Yar, which it has been trying to capture for months in hopes of a decisive breakthrough in eastern Ukraine, with artillery especially Kramatorsk, the region’s biggest mining town and a Ukrainian garrison on the frontline.

Eight people were wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack on the site of a substation of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, Russian group Rosatom said on Wednesday, condemning the escalation of attacks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to Central Asia on Thursday for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) regional summit, bringing together several countries with strained relations with the West. Organized in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, the summit is part of an ongoing diplomatic ballet in the region, led by MMM. Putin and G.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement that five people were killed in a Russian attack in Dnipro, central Ukraine. Amateur footage of the attack, which left 34 people seriously injured, appeared in Ukrainian media showing multiple explosions and a plume of black smoke rising above the city.

Eight people were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the site of a substation of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, Russian group Rosatom said, condemning the escalation of attacks. “The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an attack on the Raduka substation, where workers of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant were carrying out work aimed at improving the power supply system of the city of Energodar”, Rosatom said in a telegram. The operation, which was carried out using several small quadcopter drones, resulted in eight people being hospitalized and two transformers being damaged, the company announced.

NATO countries have agreed to provide Ukraine with up to 40 billion euros a year in military support, with no time commitment, a diplomatic source has learned. The initiative, which will be formalized next week at an alliance summit, was launched by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The latter wanted a multi-year commitment from allies to anchor long-term this military aid, vital to Ukraine in its war against Russia.