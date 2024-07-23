LIVE – Ukraine: Russian ship shot down by Ukrainian drones near Crimea, dead and injured

Ukrainian drones attacked a Russian ship near Crimea on Tuesday, causing deaths and injuries, a Russian governor said. Follow the situation live.

Minute by minute Prisoners soon ahead Military Intelligence recruits prisoners to fight on the front lines. Prisoners will be mobilized during the war against Russia and their sentences will be commuted. LCI Document: Ukrainian Military Intelligence on Recruiting in PrisonSource: TF1 information China Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kouleba on Tuesday made an unprecedented visit to China, Russia’s closest ally, to discuss ways to find a peaceful solution to the war between Kiev and Moscow. Dmytro Kouleba’s visit, which runs until Friday, is his first trip to China since the Russian invasion. Strikes, dead and injured Ukraine used drones to attack a boat, causing deaths and injuries in a port on the Kerch Strait that separates Russia from the highly protected region of Crimea, Russian regional authorities announced. “Emergency services are currently working on site. The fire has been contained and is unlikely to spread. Unfortunately, there are injuries and deaths among crew and port staff,” Veniamin Kondratiev, governor of the Krasnodar region, told Telegram. Minister of Ukraine to China Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kouleba on Tuesday made an unprecedented visit to China, Russia’s closest ally, to discuss ways to find a peaceful solution to the war between Kiev and Moscow. Despite its close economic, diplomatic and military ties with Moscow, Beijing has been further bolstered by the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory launched in February 2022, with Beijing keen to play mediator in the conflict. See also Tensions are rising along the border between Lebanon and the Jewish state Dmytro Kouleba’s visit, scheduled to last until Friday, will be his first trip to China since the start of the Russian operation. Japanese mercenaries were killed A Japanese national who fought for Russia in Ukraine died last month, Tokyo announced Tuesday. Japanese government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi did not release any details on the identity of the man, who is believed to be in his 20s. He also told a press conference that Russian authorities informed the Japanese embassy on June 5. His death was confirmed ten days later. Mr. Hayashi said. NHK public television said he was 29, had fled Japan in November and was killed in a strike near Donetsk (East). 25 Ukrainian drones destroyed Russia destroyed 25 Ukrainian drones, including 21 Ukrainian drones over annexed Crimea and the Black Sea, the Defense Ministry announced Tuesday morning. “Anti-aircraft defenses intercepted and destroyed two drones in the Bryansk region, two drones in the Belgorod region, and 21 drones in the waters of the Republic of Crimea and the Black Sea,” the Defense Ministry wrote in a telegram. . Earlier in the day, Russia said it had shot down 85 Ukrainian drones overnight from Sunday to Monday, including 47 in the southern part of Rostov alone, on the border with Ukraine. Hello everyone Hello everyone and welcome to this live broadcast of Tuesday July 23 dedicated to the war in Ukraine.

A Visit to Efforts for Peace. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kouleba is making an unprecedented visit to Russia’s close ally China on Tuesday (July 23) to discuss ways to find a peaceful solution to the war between Kiev and Moscow. Despite its close economic, diplomatic and military ties with Moscow, Beijing has been further bolstered by the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory launched in February 2022, with Beijing keen to play mediator in the conflict.

Dmytro Kouleba’s visit, scheduled to last until Friday, will be his first trip to China since the start of the Russian operation. It comes after NATO’s sharp criticism of Beijing’s economic aid to Moscow. But in particular, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky opened the door to negotiations with Russia a week later, for the first time. He said he supports Moscow’s presence at future peace summits.

The first was organized in mid-June in Switzerland, and several dozen countries were represented. But China decided not to participate, believing that Russia was not invited and therefore unlikely to make progress. “Main topic of discussion” During this visit of Dmytro Kouleba “China’s Role in Seeking Ways to Stop Russian Aggression and Achieving a Lasting and Just Peace”, His ministry said. China, which shares with Russia a common desire to resist US influence, has never condemned the Russian invasion and accuses NATO of ignoring Moscow’s security concerns.