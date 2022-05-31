Live – Ukraine: Two Russian soldiers sentenced to 11 years in prison for bombing villages

11:27

A Ukrainian court on Tuesday sentenced two Russian soldiers to 11 and one-and-a-half years in prison on two charges of dropping several missiles at two villages in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Alexander Bobikin and Alexander Ivanov were found guilty of “violating the laws and customs of war” and, after an investigation that began near the city of Boltava in mid-May, according to Interfax-Ukraine Agency, both defendants “pleaded guilty” and pleaded guilty.

As a reminder, the first Russian soldier to attempt war crimes since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Vadim Schimmerin, was sentenced to life in prison on May 23 for killing a civilian in Q.