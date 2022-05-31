Live – Ukraine: Two Russian soldiers sentenced to 11 years in prison for bombing villages

Caesar’s guns sent by France to Ukraine were taken from military custody
The sound of Caesar’s shots has been echoed in Ukraine for the past few days. France has provided 6 copies, not 12, of these artillery pieces produced by Nexter. This gun is considered one of the most effective in the world. It is capable of firing a 155 mm projectile accurately every 6 minutes at a distance of 40 km. These guns were taken from the army.
>> Our full article
Two Russian soldiers have been sentenced to 11 years in prison for bombing villages
A Ukrainian court on Tuesday sentenced two Russian soldiers to 11 and one-and-a-half years in prison on two charges of dropping several missiles at two villages in the northeastern Kharkiv region.
Alexander Bobikin and Alexander Ivanov were found guilty of “violating the laws and customs of war” and, after an investigation that began near the city of Boltava in mid-May, according to Interfax-Ukraine Agency, both defendants “pleaded guilty” and pleaded guilty.
As a reminder, the first Russian soldier to attempt war crimes since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Vadim Schimmerin, was sentenced to life in prison on May 23 for killing a civilian in Q.
Moscow says it is preparing to recover the bodies of 152 soldiers found in the Azovstal
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that the Russian military was ready to find the bodies of 152 Ukrainian militants at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and hand them over to Ukraine.
More than 2,000 Ukrainian fighters, especially from the Azov regiment, “discovered an isolated van” by Russian soldiers during a search operation in the iron industry, which had taken refuge for several weeks before surrendering to Russian forces in mid-May. To the Ministry.
The war in Ukraine is taking inflation to a new record in Europe
Eurozone inflation peaked at a new high of 8.1% year-on-year in May, Eurostat announced on Tuesday, triggering a spike in war energy and fuel prices in Ukraine.
For the 19 countries that adopted the single currency, inflation was 7.4% in April, down 0.1 points from this estimate. These figures are the highest ever recorded by the European Statistics Office since the publication of the index in January 1997.
Ukrainian cereals: Lavrov “to discuss safe corridors” in Turkey on June 8
On Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu announced that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would travel to Turkey on June 8 to discuss setting up “safe corridors” for transporting Ukrainian grain.
“Lavrov will arrive in Turkey on June 8 with a military delegation to discuss, among other things, the establishment of safe corridors for transporting grain. This is a very important question,” said the minister, who wants to establish a corridor monitoring center in Istanbul.
If the pro-Europe question Russian gas and oil At the center of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, wheat is very sensitive, if not yet concerned. >> Our full article
Russian bank Sberbank says it is ‘working normally’ despite its Swift ban
Russia’s major bank Sberbank Group announced in early March that it was withdrawing from the European market after suffering massive financial sanctions in retaliation for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
However, Sberbank on Tuesday said it would “work normally” despite being excluded from Swift:
“We are working normally – key restrictions are already in place,” the bank wrote in a statement, which had already been targeted by drastic US and British measures. “Swift’s exemption does not change the situation for international regulations,” he said.
EU embargo on Russian oil: Orban welcomes exemptions
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday welcomed the agreement of 27 EU countries, which exempts oil from being transported by pipeline, allowing his country to continue to receive cheap crude oil from Russia.
The nationalist leader spent several weeks blocking the European embargo and talking about the “atomic bomb” launched on his economy.
Finally, heads of state and government met at a summit in Brussels on Monday to remove Budapest’s veto, halting boat imports of Russian oil, which accounted for two-thirds of European purchases.
The Chevrolet Donetsk, which the Russians control in the “area”, was surrounded and bombed, will it be the “new Mariupol”?
BFMTV.com was surprised when the governor of the Lukansk region announced on Tuesday morning that the Russians had taken control of part of the city of Severdonetsk, the Donbass city, the last protest pocket of the Lukansk region for eastern Ukraine. “New Mariupol”.
In fact, Severodonetsk is subject to daily bombings, which have already destroyed its infrastructure.
>> Our full article
According to the regional governor, the Russians control the “part” of Severodonetsk
The governor of the region announced on Tuesday that Russian forces are now controlling the “part” of the city of Chevrodonetsk in eastern Ukraine, which has been shelling and trying for weeks.
“The situation is very complicated. Part of Severdonetsk is controlled by the Russians,” the head of the Lugansk region was quoted in the Telegram Serguiï Gaïdaï as saying.
Gazprom suspends gas supply to the Netherlands
Russian gas company Gazprom announced on Tuesday that it had cut off gas supplies to Dutch supplier GasTerra.
“Gasprom has completely stopped supplying gas to Castro PV due to non-payment in rubles,” the Russian company said in a statement. In his telegram ambassador.
According to the RSF, from the beginning of the conflict, “journalists were shot like rabbits”
Christophe Deloire, Secretary-General of the Reporters Without Borders (RSF), returned to the death of our journalist Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff this morning as a guest of France Inter.
According to him, at least 50 war crimes must be registered in Ukraine. Despite being identified as “the press”, according to the RSF, journalists are deliberately targeted by Russian forces. Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin is responsible for these war crimes.
The first merchant ship sailed from Mariupol to Russia
The first metal-loaded merchant ship will depart from the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, captured by Russian forces, and reach Rostov-on-the-Don in Russia, Russian-backed separatist leader Denis Bushlin announced on Tuesday.
“Today 2,500 tons of rolled sheet metal cylinders left the port of Mariupol, and the boat headed for Rostov,” Donetsk, the leader of pro-Russian separatists, wrote in his Telegram ambassador.
Death of Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff: “Russians deliberately targeted this vehicle”, Luhansk region governor testifies on BFMTV
The governor of the Luhansk region Serguei Gaidai discussed the death of our journalist Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, who suffered casualties while pursuing a humanitarian operation in an armored vehicle, in the first edition live on BFMTV this Tuesday. According to Sergei Keito, the vehicle was deliberately targeted by the Russians.
Russia faces European sanctions, says it will have no trouble finding new importers for its oil
Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, said Russia would have no problem locating its oil importers, especially in response to Europe’s desire to halt Russia’s oil imports.
“As I said correctly yesterday, Russia will find other importers. Now it should be noted that the EU contradicts its own statement yesterday. ‘The EU is not in good shape’.
EU excludes major Russian bank from Swift
The European Union (EU) has agreed to exclude major Russian bank Sberbank from the international financial institution Swift as part of its sixth embargo against Moscow, European leaders announced at a summit in Brussels on Monday evening.
“This set of sanctions includes drastic measures such as the withdrawal of Swift from Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank,” said Charles Michael, chairman of the council.
So far, seven Russian companies have lost access to Swift, a secure messaging platform that allows important functions such as money transfer orders between banks.
The European Union provides 9 9 billion for Ukraine’s immediate cash flow needs
The leaders of the 27 EU member states in Brussels on Monday agreed to provide the Ukrainian government with 9 billion euros to meet immediate cash needs to work on its economy, Council President Charles Michel announced.
kyiv estimates its needs at $ 5 billion per month. According to a European source, the European Union (EU) has stated that it will take out a long-term loan with interest rates.
Twenty-seven agreements to stop Russian oil imports
The leaders of 27 EU countries reached an agreement on Monday to reduce Russian oil imports by 90% by the end of this year in order to dry up funds for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
The embargo on crude oil within 6 months and refined products within 8 months is the main measure of the Sixth embargo against Russia, which has so far been blocked by Hungary.
The summit of heads of state and government at the summit in Brussels gave the green light to the gradual cessation of Russian oil imports by boat, i.e. 2/3 of European purchases. In order to enhance the veto of Budapest, a temporary exemption has been granted for oil transported through the pipeline.
>> Our full article
Hello everyone
We welcome this direct follow-up to the war in Ukraine
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
The European Union (EU) has agreed to cut Russia’s oil imports by more than two-thirds
Iran seizes two Greek oil tankers in Gulf waters
Volodymyr Zhelensky says that the Russian shelling destroyed the infrastructure of Siverodonetsk.