Live Ukraine war: Kremlin says Western tanks won’t change anything on the ground

Emmanuel Macron will publish the main orientations of the future military programming law 2024-2030, which is placed under the sign of “transformation of forces” against the background of the return of war in Europe. The law, which will be tabled in parliament in March, promises to continue the funding effort for conservation. “We’re moving from a logic of repair to a logic of replacing forces,” Elysee notes. Emmanuel Macron should mention the effort that will be dedicated to the next seven years. The war in Ukraine will change some priorities in purchasing drones or some equipment in the field of surface-to-air defense.