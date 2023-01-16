Live Ukraine War: Russia Vows to “Burn” Western Tanks Delivered to Ukraine

12:35 p.m
There is no tension between the army and Wagner, assuring the Kremlin
Russia “must know how to recognize its heroes. It recognizes those who serve in the armed forces (…) and come from the paramilitary group Wagner,” he added to reporters.
11:42
Financial agreement with the European Union
The Prime Minister of Ukraine has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Ukraine and the European Union on the provision of 18 billion Euros of macro-financial assistance. “We expect to receive 3 billion euros this week,” he said.
11:24
German Defense Minister Pays for Ukraine’s Mistakes
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has handed in her resignation letter to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The result, in particular, was a lot of chaos in the war in Ukraine. When Volodymyr Zelensky’s regime asked for heavy weapons, he drew criticism from Kiev by announcing an export of 5,000 helmets. Most recently, in his video greetings, he explained that the war had allowed him to meet “lots and lots of interesting and wonderful people.”
10:52
New Russian threats
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Russia promises to “burn” Western tanks supplied to Ukraine. He adds that Moscow opposes the European announcement of sending more equipment to Ukraine.
10:50
Russia has denied Dnipro’s allegations
Russia denies responsibility for Saturday’s collapse of an apartment building in Dnipro that left at least 36 dead and dozens missing. A Kremlin spokesman says it was the result of a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile launch.
10:30
New balance in Dnipro
Ukraine’s emergency services have announced that the death toll from a strike on a building in Dnipro has risen to 36.
10:18
Strikes in Kherson
In a telegram, Yaroslav Yanouchevich, head of the Ukrainian military administration in the Kherson region, announced that Russian shelling of houses on Monday morning had killed at least one person.
09:58
Ukrainian ship stranded in Istanbul
Company Reuters A Ukrainian ship carrying 13,000 tonnes of food is reportedly stuck in the Bosphorus Strait off Istanbul. Departed from the port of Yushni on the Black Sea and headed for the Turkish city of Mersin.
09:40
Details of exercise in Belarus
as We mentioned it earlier, the Belarusian Defense Ministry warns in a press release that tactical air exercises “involving units of the Air Force of Belarus and Russia” will begin on Monday and run until February 1. According to the same source, “fire ranges and anti-aircraft defenses of all airfields and airfields” of the Belarusian military will be involved in the maneuvers. “The main objective of this exercise is to strengthen the operational compatibility between the two forces,” it said in October, announcing the creation of a joint force.
09:21
IAEA Expands to Ukraine
as We were talking about it this morningThe head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Croci, announced that he would send experts to Ukraine to “help avoid a nuclear accident in an ongoing conflict.”
08:43
Attack in the Zaporizhia region
In a telegram, the governor of Zaporijjia region, Oleksandr Starukh, said the eponymous city had been bombed and infrastructure and residential areas damaged. There will be “many minor injuries,” he announces, without giving further details. Five people, including two children, were injured, according to Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrillo Tymoshenko.
08:28
A book of “instant” weapons
“We have to move the front line, we have to make an offensive, it will happen in the coming months”, judge François Hollande in France Inter, therefore “advises to provide Ukraine with tanks that can be used immediately”, especially the ” AMX 10″.
08:26
“Create Trend”
“Vladimir Putin’s strategy is to create stagnation and fear,” said judge François Hollande of France Inter. If democracy is lost, it will have consequences all over the world.
08:07
Wounded in Kubyansk
In a telegram, the governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleg Sinekubov, said that an explosion had hit houses in Kubyansk on Monday morning, injuring at least two people.
07:52
Advance towards Kremina
Also, according to the British Ministry of Defence, the Ukrainians could make small advances eastwards towards Kremina (in the Luhansk region).
07:49
Ukrainians oppose the soledar
As Russia confirmed, late last week, They captured the city of SoledarThe British Ministry of Defense – which relies on its intelligence services – reckons Ukrainian troops “held their positions with virtual certainty”.
07:27
Military training in Belarus
Joint military aviation exercises between Russia and Belarus began on Monday morning, the Belarusian Defense Minister said. Russian troops arrived in neighboring Ukraine this Sunday evening.
07:15
Wounded in the Donetsk region
In Telegram, seven people have been injured in the last 24 hours following the blasts, notably Bakmut and Soledar, where strife still rages.
06:58
Grassi is expected in Kiev
IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) chief Rafael Grossi is expected to send inspectors to several nuclear sites in Ukraine on Monday in Kyiv.
06:44
New shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region
In a telegram, the governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentin Reznitchenko, said that explosions occurred in two cities during the night, affecting houses and electrical installations, without causing any casualties.
06:27
Zelensky: “The rescue operation will last as long as there is little chance to save lives”
On his daily video update telegramVolodymyr Zelensky clarified on Sunday evening that “to date, the fate of more than thirty people who were in the building (From Dnipro) It is not known when the missile was fired. “We are fighting for every person! The rescue operation will continue until there is even the slightest chance to save lives,” he added.
06:23
35 people are still missing in Dnipro
35 people Still missing A nine-story building partially collapsed in Dnipro (Dnipropetrovsk region) on Saturday, Oblast Governor Valentin Reznichenko said in a telegram. At least 35 people died, including two children, and 75 others were injured.
06:19
Hello everyone
Welcome to this live stream dedicated to the war in Ukraine and its many aftermaths.
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
Two MEPs authorize unannounced trips to Qatar
In Dnipro, according to Volodymyr Zelensky, “the fate of more than thirty” is still “unknown”.
The day after the Russian bombing in Dnipro, the death toll rose to 21