Live Ukraine War: Russia Vows to “Burn” Western Tanks Delivered to Ukraine

as We mentioned it earlier, the Belarusian Defense Ministry warns in a press release that tactical air exercises “involving units of the Air Force of Belarus and Russia” will begin on Monday and run until February 1. According to the same source, “fire ranges and anti-aircraft defenses of all airfields and airfields” of the Belarusian military will be involved in the maneuvers. “The main objective of this exercise is to strengthen the operational compatibility between the two forces,” it said in October, announcing the creation of a joint force.