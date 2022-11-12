LIVE – Ukrainian takeover of Kherson: Large ‘Russia is here forever’ poster torn down

6:19

We fight on the field and win. But the war continues,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters Saturday during a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

“I understand that everyone wants this war to end soon. Of course we want it more than anyone else,” he said. “But as long as the war continues, as long as we see Russia mobilizing more troops and bringing more weapons to Ukraine, we will continue to count on your continued support,” he added.