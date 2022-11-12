LIVE – Ukrainian takeover of Kherson: Large ‘Russia is here forever’ poster torn down

Should we fear retaliation from Vladimir Putin after Russia withdraws from Kherson?
Russian President Vladimir Putin has not (yet) reacted to the Ukrainian army’s recapture of Kherson on Friday. As a reminder, the region was annexed by Russia and the head of state had warned that he would now defend these regions as if Russia itself was under attack.
Kherson: A large “Russia is always here” poster torn down after the arrival of the Ukrainian army
A video has been circulating since Friday after Kherson was freed by the Ukrainian military, and was released by several Russian officials. Including Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. We see people tearing down a huge poster on a billboard. Above is an inscription “Russia is always here”, with a photo of a little girl and a Russian flag.
“‘Russia is always here’, according to a poster in Bilozerka near Kherson, not really!” Dmytro Kuleba writes.
Ukraine celebrates victory after Russia withdraws from Kherson
Ukrainians took to the streets with flags in hand on Friday evening to celebrate the recapture of the city of Kherson by the Ukrainian army.
Washington hails “extraordinary victory” at Kherson
“The Ukrainians seem to have scored an extraordinary victory: the only regional capital that Russia captured in this war is now back under the Ukrainian flag, which is very significant,” US National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan told reporters. En route to the ASEAN Summit in Cambodia with US President Joe Biden.
Reminds Ukrainian foreign minister that “the war continues” after the release of Kherson
We fight on the field and win. But the war continues,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters Saturday during a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
“I understand that everyone wants this war to end soon. Of course we want it more than anyone else,” he said. “But as long as the war continues, as long as we see Russia mobilizing more troops and bringing more weapons to Ukraine, we will continue to count on your continued support,” he added.
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes “a historic day” after the recapture of Kherson.
Ukrainian army enters Kherson after Russian forces withdraw, Kiev hails ‘important victory’
At least four people were killed when a Russian missile hit a residential building in Mykolayiv, in the south of the country