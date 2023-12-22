Live updates, BOJ meeting minutes, Japanese CPI

7 hours ago

Bank of Japan board members discussed how to communicate the shift in the central bank’s yield curve control policy in October. The minutes of the meeting were revealed.

The Bank of Japan revised its yield curve control policy in October, saying the target level for the 10-year Japanese government bond yield would remain at 0%, but would take the upper bound of 1% as a “reference” rather than a strict cap.

Some members felt that despite this move, it was necessary to emphasize that the Bank of Japan still intends to continue monetary easing with the YCC.

One member also said that the bank should make clear that this action was not intended to prepare for the discontinuation of the YCC and its negative interest rate policy.

Another BOJ board member noted that in order to avoid unnecessary market speculation, the bank must clearly state that its policy decisions are based on expectations of economic activity and prices.

“This is to avoid encouraging speculative transactions, by giving the impression that the Bank of Japan was forced to make policy decisions to follow fluctuations in market prices,” the member said, according to the minutes.

– Lim Hui Ji