LIVE – Volodymyr Zelensky meets Rishi Sunak at the G7 in Japan

10:33

The Ministry of Armed Forces plans to order 130 additional armored vehicles – 38 Jaguars and 92 Griffons. Transfer AMX-10 light tanks and forward armored vehicles (VAB) to Ukraine.

France, which declined to specify the exact number of AMX-10 armored vehicles, artillery-mounted reconnaissance vehicles and VAB troop carriers, has donated several dozen since January.

>> Discover our article