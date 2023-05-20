May 20, 2023

LIVE – Volodymyr Zelensky meets Rishi Sunak at the G7 in Japan

Rusty Knowles May 20, 2023 4 min read

Volodymyr Zelensky meets top foreign leaders at G7

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, who arrived in Japan this morning, met with the first leaders to arrive at the G7 held in Hiroshima. Among them are British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Volodymyr Zelensky meets Rishi Sunak in Hiroshima during the G7 summit in Japan on May 20, 2023.
Volodymyr Zelensky exchange with Georgia Meloni at the G7 in Hiroshima, Japan on May 20, 2023
Volodymyr Zelensky discusses with Georgia Meloni at the G7 in Hiroshima, Japan on May 20, 2023 © Ludovic MARIN – AFP

France plans to order 130 tanks to replace tanks sold to Ukraine

The Ministry of Armed Forces plans to order 130 additional armored vehicles – 38 Jaguars and 92 Griffons. Transfer AMX-10 light tanks and forward armored vehicles (VAB) to Ukraine.

France, which declined to specify the exact number of AMX-10 armored vehicles, artillery-mounted reconnaissance vehicles and VAB troop carriers, has donated several dozen since January.

Russia has banned 500 Americans, including Barack Obama, from entering its territory

Russia announced on Friday that it would bar 500 Americans, including former President Barack Obama, from entering its territory in retaliation for Washington’s sanctions against Russia.

“Entry into the Russian Federation is closed to 500 Americans in response to anti-Russian sanctions continued to be imposed by the Biden administration (…)”, the State Department noted, with Barack Obama appearing on the list.

Denmark to train Ukrainian F-16 pilots after US green light

Denmark will contribute to the training of Ukrainian pilots on US-made F-16 fighter jets, after the Danish defense minister announced on Friday the support of the US and “positive”.

Acting Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said the Scandinavian country, which is in the process of replacing its F-16 fleet with F-35s, can now help “train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s as well.”

G7 announces new sanctions against Russia

In a joint statement issued after Friday’s meeting in Ukraine, the United States, Japan, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Canada announced “measures to deprive the G7 of technologies, industrial equipment and services that support Russia. Its war enterprise”.

The United Kingdom and the European Union, which are participating in the G7 discussions, earlier announced restrictions on the import of Russian diamonds, which bring Moscow billions of dollars each year.

Zelensky praised the ‘historic’ US decision to allow delivery of F-16 fighter jets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday praised US President Joe Biden’s “historic” decision. It is ready to allow other countries to supply Ukraine with the fighter jets it needsAmerican-made F-16s.

“This is going to help our Air Force immensely,” he wrote on Twitter.

Joe Biden says he “can’t wait” to meet Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7

US President Joe Biden says he is “looking forward” to meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7 in Japan this weekend.

The US president “looks forward to the opportunity to meet him face-to-face,” his national security adviser, Jack Sullivan, confirmed a planned meeting between the two leaders in Hiroshima.

The G7 urges China to pressure Russia to end its aggression against Ukraine

G7 leaders called on China to “end Russia’s aggression” against Ukraine on Saturday, saying they wanted “constructive and stable” relations with Beijing.

“We are ready to build constructive and sustainable relations with China,” the heads of state and government of seven highly industrialized democracies, including the United States, Japan and France, said in their statement.

These countries stress the “importance of open dialogue” with Chinese officials. Thus, they reaffirm their “opposition” to Chinese “militarization” in the Asia-Pacific region.

Ukraine says it foiled “new massive drone attack” in QU overnight

Kyiv’s civil and military administration said on Saturday it had completely thwarted a new Russian drone strike in the capital, targeted overnight, but debris fell on Kiev with no casualties at this point.

“Last night, the occupier conducted another major drone attack,” Serhii Popko, head of Kyiv’s civil and military administration, wrote in a telegram.

“All detected air targets were shot down by the city’s air defenses,” he said, adding that according to initial reports, Shahed-type drones were at work.

Zelensky says G7 summit will ‘closer’ peace

Shortly after arriving on Japanese soil, the Ukrainian president praised the upcoming G7, promising on Twitter that the summit would “bring closer” peace.

“Important meetings with Japan. G7. Ukraine’s allies and friends. Security and cooperation increased for our success. Today, peace will be closer,” he praised.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Hiroshima

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday to attend the G7 summit, which runs until Sunday, we learned from an embassy source.

The plane from the French Republic that carried it from Saudi Arabia made a stop on Friday, landing at the Japanese city’s airport, its descent red-carpeted.

Hello everyone!

Welcome to this live, dedicated to the news of the war in Ukraine this Saturday, May 20 and marked by Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Japan.

