June 23, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Live – War in Ukraine: 3 killed and fifty injured in Kharkiv, according to Zelensky

Rusty Knowles June 23, 2024 2 min read

European union. 27 confirmed accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova to begin on Tuesday. The announcement was welcomed by the President of Ukraine. “We look forward to next week, June 25, when Ukraine and the EU will hold their first intergovernmental conference, which will mark the effective start of the negotiation process,” wrote Volodymyr Zelensky on the “European Dream.”

Spying. The German Federal Prosecutor’s Office announced on Friday that three men were arrested in Frankfurt on suspicion of spying on a man from Ukraine on behalf of the foreign service. The three suspects, a Russian, a Ukrainian and an Armenian, “were in Germany on behalf of a foreign secret service to collect information on a person from Ukraine,” prosecutors wrote in a press release.

Chasiv who fight. A combat unit said in a statement on Thursday that Ukraine has deployed reinforcements to the Sasiv Yar division to protect this strategic town on the eastern front, a gateway to the main mining towns of the Donbass. Moscow is targeting the site, now in ruins, with the aim of making a breakthrough towards the main town of Kramatorsk, still under Ukrainian control, on the garrison side of the Eastern Front.

Refineries were attacked in Russia. Kyiv claimed responsibility for drone attacks on several refineries in Russia on Friday. “On the night of June 21, drones attacked oil refineries in Abipsky, Ilsky, Krasnodar and Astrakhan,” four cities in southwestern Russia, Ukrainian civil servants said in a press release. Moscow, for its part, says it neutralized 114 Ukrainian drones overnight, which specifically targeted the country’s southwestern region, where one person was killed.

See also  A Diplomatic Crisis and a Wave of International Denial After a Police Raid on the Mexican Embassy in Ecuador - Liberation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Egypt announces sanctions against travel companies for “fraud”.

June 22, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Several Ukrainian energy infrastructures were targeted overnight in a new “massive” attack

June 22, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

A family is asking NASA for $80,000 for a space object that fell into their home

June 22, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra leaks in renders [Gallery]

June 23, 2024 Len Houle
5 min read

3 Columbia University deans have been placed on leave over their behavior at the anti-Semitism panel

June 23, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Live – War in Ukraine: 3 killed and fifty injured in Kharkiv, according to Zelensky

June 23, 2024 Rusty Knowles
5 min read

Cathie Wood says software is the next big opportunity for artificial intelligence — two big stocks you’ll wish you’d bought today if she’s right

June 23, 2024 Cheryl Riley