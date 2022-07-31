Live War in Ukraine: Bombing kills two in southern Mykolaiv

Russia wants to strengthen its positions in the Arctic economically and militarily, according to a new Russian naval doctrine signed by Vladimir Putin this Sunday on the occasion of Russian Navy Day. The Arctic is in the process of “transforming into a region of international competition,” the theory says. Russia will “explore and conquer the Arctic” and strengthen its leading positions in its mineral deposits and ensure its “strategic stability” in the region by strengthening the military capability of the Russian Northern and Pacific Fleets, the document states.