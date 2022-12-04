Live | War in Ukraine: Emmanuel Macron to speak with Vladimir Putin “soon”

Emmanuel Macron has announced that he will speak this Saturday “soon” With Vladimir Putin, security issues all around “Civil Nuclear Power” In a daily interview after Sunday’s first meeting with the chief director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Ukraine Parisian.

I remember discussing the war in Ukraine and its implications “many hours” This week with US President Joe Biden, during his visit to the US. “To obtain a joint mandate”Emmanuel Macron indicated that he would “Swap Again” Sunday with Rafael Croci, head of the IAEA.

“On these grounds I will soon be able to hold a specific discussion with President Putin on the subject of civilian nuclear energy.”He noted that he would first speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The last official meeting between Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin begins on September 11.

The French president said last week that he expects to be “Direct Communication” With the Russian President “First in Civil Nuclear Power and the Zaporizhia Power Plant”.

Meanwhile, Mr Putin spoke by phone with German Chancellor Olaf Schaals on Friday, with the latter calling for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. “Diplomatic Solution”.

Mr. With shawls, “We coordinate very closely, and I think it’s great that we have regular contact with each other.” With Vladimir Putin, he underlined Emmanuel Macron on the TF1 channel on Saturday.

The French head of state explained the exchange with President Biden on the same microphone “The Security Framework We Want to Live Tomorrow”.

Because “one of the key points” To Vladimir Putin, “Fear of NATO coming to its doors, deploying weapons to threaten Russia”.

“This topic will be part of the lessons for peace (…). How will we protect our allies and member states (NATO, editor’s note) by guaranteeing its own security on the day Russia returns to the table.” Negotiation, he argued.