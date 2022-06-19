Live – War in Ukraine: Kiev claims to have thwarted Russian attacks near Severodonetsk

12:56

Russia claims to have repulsed attacks near a major city in the eastern part of Ukraine, Severdonetsk, where both forces have been engaged in bloody battles for weeks. “The enemy is retreating and re-integrating,” the Ukrainian military said.

போர் The war in Ukraine will last “years,” NATO Secretary-General Bildt warned in an interview with the German daily Bild on Sunday, urging Western nations to register their support for kyiv over time.

The governor of Lugansk said in an interview on Sunday that “we must be prepared for the worst.” “The situation is difficult, in the city (Lisitsansk) and in the whole region,” he said, because the Russians “bomb our positions 24 hours a day”.

Berlin notes that Germany will “overuse” coal-fired power plants for its electricity, which will face recent downturns in Russian gas supplies.