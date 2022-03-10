Live – War in Ukraine: Macron convenes EU leaders’ crisis summit in Versailles

As Gabriel puts it, “We are not a drop in the bucket.”
Asked about the RTL just hours before the EU leaders’ crisis summit in Versailles, Gabriel Atoll outlined the purpose of these discussions on the energy independence of European countries against Russia.
“We are not a drop in the bucket, we are less and less independent of a dictatorial state like Russia,” a government spokesman said.
Sony suspends PlayStation exports to Russia
Japanese electronics maker Sony announced on Wednesday that it had stopped all exports of PlayStation consoles and video games to Russia, with a growing number of companies leaving the country following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine.
Sony has announced a $ 2 million donation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and Save the Children in support of the victims of this war.
About 35,000 civilians were evacuated from Ukrainian cities
On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky announced that at least 35,000 civilians had been evacuated from the besieged Ukrainian cities.
The leader announced in a video message Wednesday evening that residents of the cities of Sumi, Enerhodor and areas near the capital Kiev had been evacuated through three humanitarian corridors.
He said he hoped the evacuation would continue on Thursday, opening the other three humanitarian corridors from the besieged cities of Volnovaka (southeast) and Isiam (east).
Emmanuel Macron convenes EU leaders’ crisis summit in Versailles
EU government and government leaders will try to lay the groundwork for a more sovereign Europe after the shock of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which exposed its weaknesses in Versailles on Thursday and Friday.
The conflict highlights the EU’s strong dependence on gas imported from Russia, which limits its ability to operate against Moscow. Even if it accepts unprecedented sanctions, Europe is financing Russia with its energy purchases, which it cannot do without in the very short term.
“This summit is a European uprising, a European sovereignty”, underlining one in Elysee.
Planned meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Ukraine in Turkey
On Thursday, the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers met in Antalya, Turkey, to begin talks on the 15th day of the war in Ukraine. Unprecedented level of encounter from the beginning of the conflict. Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu welcomed Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian Prime Minister Dmitry Kuleba.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has stepped up mediation efforts since the beginning of the crisis, argued on Wednesday that “Turkey can talk to both Ukraine and Russia.”
“We are working to prevent the crisis from turning into a tragedy,” he stressed.
Children’s hospital in Mariupol bombed
This Wednesday, a Russian plane bombed a children’s hospital and maternity hospital in the port city of Mariupol. An act described as a “war crime” by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky.
“Aerial bombing is the ultimate proof that genocide of Ukrainians is taking place,” he said in a video message.
According to a recent report, 17 adults were injured. For his part, the Russian ambassador to France denied that his country had any involvement in the bombing and said “do not target civilian settlements”.
