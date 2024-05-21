LIVE – War in Ukraine: More than 14,000 displaced in Kharkiv region in recent days

More than 14,000 people have been displaced by fighting in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine, where Russian forces launched a new major offensive on May 10. “Almost 189,000 people still live less than 25 kilometers from the border,” the WHO said on Tuesday. Follow the latest information directly.

Follow for full coverage War in Ukraine: Attacks on the Rise in Russia

Calling from Ukraine The head of Ukrainian diplomacy proposed on Tuesday that Ukraine’s allies shoot down Russian missiles aimed at his country. “There are no legal, security or moral arguments preventing our partners from shooting down Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory.“, started Dmytro Kouleba, during a press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Beerbock. Berlin warns German diplomatic chief Annalena Baerbach on Tuesday, during a visit to Kiev, assessed reluctance to provide military aid to Ukraine in the face of Russia.are threatening“Defense of the West. “Every hesitation and delay in supporting Ukraine costs innocent lives. And every reluctance to support Ukraine harms our security“, the official announced during a press conference with Ukrainian representative Dmytro Kouleba. Russian general Russian General Ivan Popov, the former commander of the 58th Army fighting in Ukraine, was dismissed last summer after warning of difficulties ahead and arrested for “fraud,” Russian news agencies said on Tuesday. This officer”He was arrested on May 17 on suspicion of large-scale fraud“, a Moscow military court told state agency TASS, noting that he will be held in pre-trial detention for at least two months. Negotiations Several EU countries, including France, want to start EU accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova by the end of June, they said before a ministerial meeting began in Brussels on Tuesday. This meeting will beAn opportunity to express France’s support for Moldova and Ukraine on the path towards EU membership (…), and a call to effectively start negotiations before the end of the Belgian presidency.” pointed out Jean-Noël Barot, the French Minister for European Affairs of the European Union. The Belgian presidency ends on June 30 and Hungary will hold power until the end of the year. However, Budapest considers that the conditions for starting these negotiations have not been met and has tried on several occasions to delay Ukraine’s integration process into the EU. See also Xi Jinping condemns Western 'oppression' and 'control' targeting China Prisoners of war? More than 3,000 people jailed in Ukraine have applied to fight in the armed forces, an official said on Tuesday under a new law aimed at mobilizing more fighters to fight the Russian invasion. “We did this assessment before adopting the Act“, Olena Vyssotska, Deputy Minister of Justice, said on Ukrainian television In early May, Ukrainian representatives adopted a law, immediately signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, allowing certain categories of prisoners to fight on the frontlines in exchange for conditional release. This operation involves voluntary prisoners and requires the consent of the military authorities after examining the prisoner’s physical and mental health. Kharkiv Fighting in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, where Moscow launched a new major offensive on May 10, has displaced more than 14,000 people, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. “More than 14,000 people have been displaced in a few days, and almost 189,000 people still live within 25 kilometers of the border with the Russian Federation, facing significant risks due to the ongoing fighting,” said WHO’s representative in Ukraine, Jarno Habicht, during a press conference. Drones Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down 28 of the 29 drones launched during the Russian attack last night, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said in a Telegram. Devices were destroyed in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions. Charges Russian Foreign Ministry accuses US of wanting to deploy weapons in space, UN The day after the Security Council rejected a Russian draft resolution on the matter and after similar accusations from Washington. The rejection of the speech by Washington and its allies has demonstrated that the United States intends to “weaponize outer space and turn it into a field of military conflict,” Russian diplomatic spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed. Air defense The head of German diplomacy, Annalena Baerbach, made a surprise visit to Kew on Tuesday and said Ukraine “urgently” needed additional air defenses in the face of Russian bombing of the Kharkiv region in the country’s northeast. See also Steve Scalise, the Republican nominee for Speaker of the House of Representatives, has withdrawn his candidacy. “The situation in Ukraine has once again deteriorated dramatically, with Russian airstrikes on civilian infrastructure and brutal Russian attacks in the Kharkiv region,” the foreign minister explained on Tuesday after arriving by night train to the Ukrainian capital. He added that “strengthened air defense is urgently needed” to protect Ukraine “from the rain of Russian missiles and drones”. This is Annalena Berbach’s eighth visit to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February 2022. “Our support is based on deep faith that Ukraine will win this war,” he stressed. Judgment Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov is competing at Cannes with Emmanuelle Carriere’s Prix Renadot-based “Limonov: The Ballad.” This Monday, she took advantage of her column in front of photographers to show support for two artists, Yevgenia Berkovich and Svetlana Petrychuk, whose trial for “justifying terrorism” has just begun in Moscow. Questioned by TF1Info, he denounces an accusation aimed at bringing these two opponents of the war in Ukraine into line. Culture, Media and Entertainment Well done A Moscow resident was fined 50,000 rubles (about 507 euros) for “insulting” the Russian military. Questioned? Her hair is yellow and blue…the colors of Ukraine. International Frozen Russian assets The US Treasury secretary considers it “critical and urgent” to find a way to use the interests of frozen Russian assets in the West to help Ukraine, which will be at the center of G7 funding this week. “It is vital and urgent that we collectively discover the value of Russian sovereign assets attached to our jurisdictions for the benefit of Ukraine,” Janet Yellen said in excerpts of her speech in Frankfurt (Germany) on Tuesday. Published this Monday. welcome Hello, welcome to this live stream to follow the news surrounding the war in Ukraine.

US Treasury Secretary Judges “Important and Urgent” G7 finance will be central this week to find a way to use interests from frozen Russian assets in Western countries to help Ukraine. “It is vital and urgent that we collectively discover the value of Russian sovereign assets tied up in our jurisdictions for the benefit of Ukraine.”Janet Yellen will speak in Frankfurt (Germany) on Tuesday, according to extracts from her speech published on Monday. “This will be a key conversation at the G7 meetings this week.”Will add Joe Biden’s Secretary of the Economy and Finance.

The G7 finance ministers meeting in Stresa, Italy, from Thursday will discuss a US plan to provide up to $50 billion in loans to Ukraine. Financial Times.

Read more Lithuania announces readiness to send instructors to Ukraine in France-led coalition

An Italian Treasury source confirmed to AFP that the Biden administration’s plan will form the basis of G7 discussions. For Italy, which is chairing the G7 this year, the plan is a “Interesting route, more to explore”, according to this source. However, any decision needs the support of the European Union. “must have a firm legal basis” According to the same source, the announcement will be made only during the G7 summit of heads of state and government in June.

On June 8, the EU concluded a deal “in principle” Seizing revenues from frozen Russian assets in 27 of its countries to arm Ukraine, which would cost Kyiv between 2.5 and 3 billion euros a year.

According to Financial TimesHowever, the details of the scheme, including who will issue the loan, whether the US alone or the G7 countries through a special purpose vehicle, and who will provide the guarantee, are yet to be finalised. Another question to be addressed is the distribution of risks and returns in the absence of future profits, writes the Economic Daily.

For Janet Yellen, it is “It is essential that we ensure the support Ukraine needs to equip its military, fund essential services and rebuild in the medium and long term.”. It should also invite the G7 countries “Continue to fight Russia’s economic sanctions evasion”.