July 16, 2024

LIVE – War in Ukraine: Moscow says it wants to “understand” what the peace summit referred to in Kiev

Rusty Knowles July 16, 2024 2 min read

For the first time, Volodymyr Zelensky said he was in favor of Moscow’s presence at the upcoming international peace conference.
The Kremlin says it wants to “first understand” what the summit will entail.
War in Ukraine: Attacks on the Rise in Russia

Why is ZELENSKY willing to talk to Moscow?

Why is the Ukrainian president opening the door to a peace summit with Russia after long rejecting any dialogue with the Kremlin? Briefings with Claire Gambier, special correspondent on the Ukrainian front.

Why is Zelensky finally willing to negotiate with Moscow?Source: TF1 information

Peace summit: Moscow careful

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it wanted to “understand” the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who opened the door to talks with Russia the day before by pledging support for Moscow’s presence at a future peace summit.

“The first peace summit is not a peace summit, so we must first understand what he (Mr. Zelensky) means,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Zveta. The channel aired on Telegram on Tuesday. Ukraine organized a summit in Switzerland in June to which Russia was not invited.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky opened the door to talks with Russia for the first time, saying on Monday he supported Moscow’s attendance at a future peace conference.

The first summit on peace in Ukraine was organized in mid-June in Switzerland, with several dozen countries represented, but Russia was not invited and Moscow’s ally and diplomatic heavyweight China did not participate.

See also  Moscow condemns US "inhumanity".

Since then, Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he wants to present a “project” to “Fair Peace”Almost two and a half years later, hundreds of thousands of people have suffered on both the Ukrainian and Russian sides.

“I have set a goal that by November we will have a complete plan in place.” The summit could be arranged, he said during a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.

    F-16s, anti-aircraft defenses… NATO bolsters support for Ukraine against Russia

But for the first time, he also pledged to like Moscow’s presence: “I think the Russian delegation should participate in this second summit”He declared.

The Ukrainian president did not mention a ceasefire, but the establishment of “a plan” on three issues: Ukraine’s energy security, whose infrastructure was destroyed by Russian bombings, free navigation in the Black Sea, the main lesson. Ukrainian export and prisoner exchange.

Editorial staff of TF1info

