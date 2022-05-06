Live – War in Ukraine: “Nearly 500 civilians” already evacuated from Mariupol, action continues

11:34

On BFMTV this Friday morning, the manpower organization of the Azovstel factory still mentioned the shooting at Steelworks, the last part of the Ukrainian protest in Mariupol.

In a statement issued today, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that Russian forces had “resumed operations in some areas, with the support of the Air Force, with a view to restricting the plant” and that “(Ukrainian) security forces were under siege.”

As a reminder, the UN has called for the evacuation of civilians still taking refuge in the factory. The convoy is expected this Friday. They will have 200 more.