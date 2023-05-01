Live War in Ukraine: New Russian attacks in several cities, 5 children injured in Pavlohrad

18:19
Germany justifies expulsion of Russian diplomats on suspicion of espionage
Germany expelled Russian diplomats in mid-April to “reduce the presence of intelligence services” in the country, the government said, justifying the decision, prompting the expulsion of German diplomats from Russia in retaliation.
“In order to reduce the presence of Russian intelligence services (…) members of the Russian Embassy in Germany left in the middle of the month,” the Foreign Ministry explained in a press release.
“The activity of these people is not in accordance with their diplomatic status,” he explained, adding that “he has been in contact with the Russian side on this matter in recent weeks.”
Berlin had not yet given any justification for the diplomats’ departure, prompting Moscow to expel around twenty German diplomatic staff in retaliation.
The latter “left Russia on Monday,” the German Foreign Ministry said.
17:42
The derailed freight train belongs to Belarusian Railways
The Belarusian Railway Company said that the derailed train belongs to them. He left the Belarusian city of Komal and went to Bryansk.
According to this source, the explosive device detonated “50 meters” from the train. Images broadcast by several media outlets showed the train engine and wagons on fire, lying near the tracks.
Belarus, a Moscow ally that serves as a rear base for Russian troops, has already reported vandalism on its railways in recent months and arrested people accused of organizing such activities.
16:36
Russia claims to have hit munitions factories in Pavlohrad
The Russian Defense Ministry says the attack on Pavlohrad involved long-range precision strikes on Ukrainian munitions production facilities. “All allocated facilities are affected,” he said in a statement.
16:32
Seven missiles were fired at Pavlohrad
During the attack on Pavlohrad, which injured at least 34 people, regional governor Serhii Lizak says seven missiles were fired at the city. Some were intercepted, but others hit an industrial facility, causing a fire, and a residential area where 19 apartment buildings, 25 houses, six schools and five shops were damaged, he said.
Missiles also hit three other areas in the area, damaging residential buildings and a school, he said.
4:00 p.m
Vladimir Putin’s “virtual” visit to South Africa?
According to a South African newspaper The Sunday Times, South African authorities are trying to dissuade Vladimir Putin from traveling to South Africa for the BRICS summit in August because of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant. Recommend setting up video conferencing.
A special commission set up by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded that Putin will be forced to arrest him if he sets foot in the country for the summit, the newspaper reported.
15:24
Judo: Ukraine pulls out of Worlds to protest presence of Russians and Belarusians
The Ukrainian Judo Federation has announced that it will not send a delegation to the May 7-14 World Judo Championships in Qatar due to the presence of Russian and Belarusian judokas. He also says that some of these judokas are active players.
The International Judo Federation (IJF) on Sunday gave the green light for the presence of Russians and Belarusians at these world championships, which they must do so separately and as neutral athletes, which is not the case according to Kiev.
15:18
Occupation authorities reportedly prepared evacuation plans in the Zaporizhia region
According to local sources, the Russian occupation authorities are preparing to evict the workers and their families.
Instructions on how to destroy documents and materials are also being distributed, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center said. Kyiv Independent.
2:30 p.m
New explosive devices
Three additional explosive devices were reportedly found near a Russian power line fell to the ground In the St. Petersburg area.
14:15
The wind warning has been lifted
Flight warning lifted in Ukraine. Only Crimea and the Luhansk region, annexed in 2014, remain relevant, as has always been the case.
13:45
Ukraine relies on the latest fighter jets
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov reaffirms his confidence that Western countries will provide Ukraine with the latest fighter jets. He points to the fact that Ukraine has not been told “many times” since the beginning of the conflict that it must acquire certain weapons before they are finally delivered to it.
13:30
Chernihiv and Sumi are alert
Chernihiv and Sumy regions in the north of the country are again on air alert.
13:20
Russia destroys eight drones
The Russian Defense Ministry said its military destroyed eight Ukrainian drones in the conflict zone in the past 24 hours.
13:00
Russia says it was targeting military targets
After each massive bombing, the Russian Defense Ministry presents the same justification: Russia this morning targeted military objectives such as weapons and ammunition depots.
12:25 p.m
Zelensky’s Tribute to “Life Savers”.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky paid tribute telegram, to firefighters, rescue workers and soldiers who achieve a “life-saving” “achievement.” “Evil has many manifestations, but always one primary goal: human life. The preservation of life everywhere is an achievement in the fight against evil. »
11:50
Details of Russian Railways
State-owned Russian Railways is looking back The train derailed Near the Ukrainian border. He says the train’s engine caught fire after it derailed. “Fire units are on site. Apart from the engine, the company says seven cars derailed. Without mentioning the presence of explosives at this time, it simply says the incident was caused by “outsider intervention”.
11:40 a.m
Wind warnings have been lifted
Flight warnings were lifted in all Ukrainian regions. Only those in Luhansk and Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, are concerned. But these two parts are almost always awake.
11:30 p.m
Interview with Prime Minister of New Zealand
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. He thanked the training provided to the Ukrainian troops. He hopes his country will continue to provide military and humanitarian aid.
11:10
Chernihiv region is on high alert
A second region in northern Ukraine has been placed on air alert. This is Chernihiv.
11:05
A second subversive act?
In addition to a train derailment in Russia near the Ukraine border, a power line fell near St. Petersburg. The governor of the region claims that a bomb has been found.
10:50
Explosion and derailment in Russia
The explosion occurred near the northern border of Ukraine, in the Bryansk region of Russia. Russian company Rhea It explains that she collided with a railroad track by derailing a freight train near Yunexki. It carried petroleum products. No casualties have been identified.
10:45
Medvedev and “Ukhronasis”
Dmitry Medvedev continues his message by using a word from current Russian propaganda: “Ukrainosis”. This portmanteau word to describe the Ukrainian regime and its supporters conflates Ukraine and the Nazis. “Russia’s mission is to inflict a catastrophic defeat on all enemies: Ukraine, the United States, their employees in NATO, including Poland,” the former Russian head of state explains.
10:40
Medvedev took to Twitter
Former Russian President (2008-2012) Dmitry Medvedev and current Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council have condemned Twitter’s approach. In a message telegram, he returns to the message blocked by the social network. Medvedev condemned the attitude of Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter. “But we can do without it. It’s just a foreign social network that works for the benefit of the American establishment. We used it very cynically to further our propaganda goals,” he admits.
10:30
The new region is on alert
In turn, the Sumy region in the north of Ukraine has been put on air alert. On the other hand, it was raised in Donetsk and Zaporizhia.
10:20
Imposed Russian security
In his daily update on the conflict, British Ministry of Defence Returning to the defense lines set up by Russia. He calls it “the most comprehensive system in decades.” Information across the channel indicates that they are not only built as close to the front as possible, but also built “farther deep.” The northern part of Crimea, annexed in 2014, has been particularly affected. Hundreds of kilometers of trenches have also been dug, “including in the Russian regions of Belgorod and Kursk”.
10:05
Extended wind warning
The Zaporizhia region in eastern Ukraine is also currently affected by an airstrike.
10:00
At least 34 people were injured in Pavlohrad, including 5 children
scenes who targeted Pavlohrat At least 34 people, including 5 children, were injured, according to national television Suspension. The Russians reportedly tried to target an ammunition depot as well as buildings and homes. Two women are in intensive care.
09:50
Kherson region was targeted 39 times
Kherson’s regional administration reports that Russia targeted it 39 times during its fire earlier in the day.
09:40
A recent Ukrainian report
Ukrainian authorities put the number of Russians killed in the operation at 190,960. They also recorded the destruction of 3,700 tanks, 7,192 armored vehicles, 308 aircraft, 294 helicopters, 2,921 artillery systems and 2,476 drones.
09:20
Ukraine was reestablished in Bachmouth
Both camps routinely recounted the progress of their troops at Bagmouth, testifying to the bitterness of the battle on the spot. Today, a Ukrainian commander says in a Telegram message that Ukrainian counterattacks have forced some Russian troops back. “The situation is very difficult,” he wrote. Despite regular reinforcements sent by the Russians, he adds, however, “the enemy is not in a position to control the city”.
09:00
Wind warning in the Donetsk region
The Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine remains on air alert. Those in Luhansk and Crimea are permanent or almost permanent.
08:40
Damage to Pavlohrad
In the city of Pavlohrad, “19 multi-story buildings, 25 private houses, 6 schools and preschools and 5 shops were damaged,” said the governor of the Dnipro region in eastern Ukraine.
08:20
At least 25 people were injured in the Dnipro region
A Russian missile attack injured at least 25 people in the Dnipro region in the east of the country, a regional administration official said.
08:03
One person was killed and three others were wounded in Kherson
One person was killed and three others wounded overnight by Russian shelling in the Ukrainian region of Kherson (in the south of the country), the local military administration said. Russia fired new missiles at Ukrainian cities early this morning. Ukrainian forces say they have neutralized most of them.
08:03
Hello everyone
