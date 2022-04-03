Live – War in Ukraine: No casualties after attack on Odessa, Ukrainian military says

The Ukrainian military says the attacks on Odessa did not cause any casualties
The Greek foreign minister is bringing ‘humanitarian aid’ to Odessa
Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Dentias is due to leave for Odessa, the main Ukrainian port in the Black Sea, which was bombed by Russian forces this Sunday morning, his ministry announced.
“The minister will be coming to Odessa very soon. He will bring humanitarian aid, which will be handed over to the city authorities,” he said, adding that he would like to discuss with them “the creation of a permanent mechanism for the distribution of humanitarian aid.”
Nikos Dendias will also meet members of the Greek community in this city in southwestern Ukraine and would like to reopen the Greek Embassy there.
Poland accuses France and Germany of being too favorable to Moscow
Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski is considered the strongest man in power in Warsaw, accusing France and Germany of being too close to Russia in the context of the war in Ukraine.
“Germany, like France, has strong pro-Moscow leanings,” he said in an interview with the German daily Die Weld this Sunday.
It was in Berlin in particular that Jaroslaw Kaczynski pointed the finger, accusing Ukraine of not supplying enough weapons and refusing to impose a ban on oil from Russia.
“For many years, the German government did not want to see what Russia was doing under Putin’s leadership. We see the effect today,” he said.
Update the situation at 8:30 p.m.
Bombs were heard in Odessa this Sunday morning. The bomber struck shortly after 6 a.m. in the strategic city of southwestern India. In a telegram, a Ukrainian government adviser talks about “fires” following attacks “from the air”. According to him, “some missiles were shot down by air defense”.
UN seeks “humanitarian ceasefire”. The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs will travel to Moscow on Sunday to visit Kiev, with the aim of ending the fighting in Ukraine.
Kiev was “liberated” by Russian forces, The Ukrainian government announced on Saturday. Authorities have noted a “quick withdrawal” of Russians in the capital and north, but warn of their intent to “gain a foothold” in the south and east of the country.
About 300 people had to be buried in “mass graves” in Bootsa. In the northeastern part of the country, this city in the Kyiv region was the scene of fierce fighting and was occupied by Ukrainian soldiers. The bodies could not be buried in the city’s cemeteries, under punishment for exposing themselves to Russian fire, Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said Saturday.
A series of bomb blasts were heard in Odessa on Sunday morning
A series of explosions were heard Sunday morning in Odessa, Ukraine’s main port in the southwestern Black Sea.
The explosions, which occurred at 6 a.m., were apparently in an industrial area, with black smoke and visible flames in at least three columns.
“Odessa has been hit from the sky. Fires have been reported in some areas. Part of the missiles have been shot down by air defense. It is recommended to close the windows,” Anton Zherashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, wrote in his Telegram account.
On Saturday, Ukrainian officials announced the complete liberation of the entire capital, Kyiv, following the “rapid withdrawal” of Russian forces from the north of the country. However, the latter concentrated their military efforts in the south and east of the country.
