Live War in Ukraine: Out of Ammunition, Group Wagner Threatens to Leave Bachmouth

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is once again targeting Russian military leaders after releasing a video of dead Russian soldiers. He strongly condemns the inability of the Russian army to supply its troops with ammunition. He accused Russian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of a “70% ammunition shortage” on the battlefield in Ukraine.

“Innocents, you sit in your fancy clubs, your kids have fun and make YouTube videos. Do you think you are the masters of this life? Do you think you can dispose of other people’s lives? You think you deserve it because you have warehouses full of ammunition. However, the calculation is simple: you need If ammunition is provided, there will be five times less deaths. They came here as volunteers and they are dying so that you can live in your fancy offices. Bear that in mind”. Lacking ammunition, Wagner’s group threatened to withdraw from Bagmouth from 10 May.