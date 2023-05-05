Live War in Ukraine: Out of Ammunition, Group Wagner Threatens to Leave Bachmouth

11:11
The Kremlin refuses to comment on the threat of withdrawal of Wagner’s forces at Bachmouth
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on Wagner’s chief’s threat to withdraw his forces from the town of Bagmouth starting May 10 due to a lack of ammunition.
10:54
Were Russian weapons hidden in the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant?
Yesterday, the official website of Ukraine’s State Nuclear Regulatory Laboratory said the Russians had hidden weapons and military equipment at the Zaporizhia power plant following a May 2 weekly meeting with the IAEA crisis unit. This information should be taken with caution. The IAEA clarified with Le Parisien that it “does not share information suggesting that explosives have been placed in the 4th reactor of the Zaporizia nuclear power plant”.
10:29
The Russian Foreign Minister has said that the US was aware of the drone attack on the Kremlin
According to Sergey Lavrov, the Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday could not have happened without the US’s knowledge. “This is a hostile act. It is clear that the terrorists in Q could not have done this without the knowledge of their bosses,” he said during his visit to India. He said Moscow would take “resolute measures” to respond to the alleged attack.
10:02
Fundraising platform United24 for Ukraine raises $325 million in one year
According to Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Education Development, The United 24 platform Raised nearly $325 million in one year. The funding, which makes possible the purchase of medical equipment and drones for the military, comes from 110 countries. The site benefits from the support of many international personalities such as Richard Branson and singer Barbra Streisand.
09:53
Former US President Bill Clinton was convinced as early as 2011 that Putin would attack Ukraine.
In an interview Financial Times, former US President Bill Clinton explained that he knew since 2011 that Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine would one day happen. Bill Clinton said he had a “scary” discussion with Putin at the Davos forum in Switzerland at the time. “During the meeting, Vladimir Putin rejected a US-brokered deal reached by his predecessor Boris Yeltsin to respect Ukrainian territory in exchange for Kiev giving up its Soviet-era nuclear weapons,” he explained. “he said: I don’t agree with that. And I can’t stand it. And I am not bound by it “. I knew from that day.
09:35
Two killed and five injured in shelling in Donetsk region
According to the Ukrainian governor of Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrilenko, in the past 24 hours, Russian shelling has killed two residents of the area and wounded five others.
09:13
Russians return to tatami at Judo Worlds
The judo worlds, which begin in Doha on Sunday, will be the first major international competition in 2022 to welcome back Russian and Belarusian athletes who have been barred from most sporting events since the invasion of Ukraine.
A few days before the start of the World Championship, The International Judo Federation (IJF) has in fact given the green light to reinstate the Russians and Belarusians on the condition that they do so separately and as neutral athletes. This decision has been taken following his recommendation International Olympic Committee, the Ukrainians were outraged, and they immediately announced their withdrawal from the tournament. According to the Ukrainian Federation, some of these judo fighters are also active soldiers in the Russian army.
Other countries, such as the Czech Republic or Poland, have also criticized the reunification of the Russians, while deciding to participate in the world anyway.
09:02
A drone struck Russia’s Ilski oil depot for the second time in two days
According to the Russian news agency Tass, the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar region was hit by one or more drones for the second day in a row. It has been reported that the fire has been brought under control despite the new fire incident.
08:19
Wagner’s mercenary leader goes after Russian military leaders again
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is once again targeting Russian military leaders after releasing a video of dead Russian soldiers. He strongly condemns the inability of the Russian army to supply its troops with ammunition. He accused Russian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of a “70% ammunition shortage” on the battlefield in Ukraine.
“Innocents, you sit in your fancy clubs, your kids have fun and make YouTube videos. Do you think you are the masters of this life? Do you think you can dispose of other people’s lives? You think you deserve it because you have warehouses full of ammunition. However, the calculation is simple: you need If ammunition is provided, there will be five times less deaths. They came here as volunteers and they are dying so that you can live in your fancy offices. Bear that in mind”. Lacking ammunition, Wagner’s group threatened to withdraw from Bagmouth from 10 May.
08:08
Sabotage of railroads would disrupt supplies to Russia
According to a recent update from the UK MoD, “the recent increase in Russian rail accidents in areas bordering Ukraine, due to sabotage by unknown actors, has almost certainly caused localized short-term disruption of Russian military railway operations”. According to the intelligence agency, “even if its railway troops were able to quickly restore the tracks, these incidents would increase pressure on Russia’s internal security forces, which would be unable to fully protect Russia’s vast and vulnerable railway networks from attacks.” ”.
08:02
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska arrives in the UK
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in England ahead of the coronation of King Charles II on Saturday. He met the wife of Great Britain Prime Minister Akshata Murthy in London. Olena Zelenska thanked Great Britain for its support to Ukraine, especially for organizing the Eurovision Song Contest with Ukrainian partners. Olena Zelenska and Akshata Murty together visited the British Library, which contains almost 100,000 books and sometimes rare documents from Ukraine.
07:19
The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is threatened by massive flooding
Russia says high water reserves threaten a dam near Ukraine’s Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. According to Renat Garcha, adviser to the general director of Rosnergodom, a nuclear power company of the TASS agency, the failure of the Nova Kakovka dam would flood the electric cable line from the Zaporizhia plant’s pumping stations. “This could lead to operational problems at the plant and endanger nuclear safety,” he said. Last November, satellite images showed extensive damage to the dam and both sides accused each other of planning to breach the dam with explosives. A failure of this dam would flood much of the downstream area and wreak havoc around Gerson.
07:11
Strong conflict during the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Summit
The Black Sea Economic Cooperation Summit was held in Turkey. During one session, Ukrainian representatives raised their country’s flag during a speech by the Russian representative. To calm the audience, the Turkish delegation demanded that the Ukrainian flag be removed. A little later, Stavitsky, the secretary of the Russian delegation, snatched the Ukrainian flag from Deputy Marikovsky’s hands, which led to a fight.
06:54
Towards new EU sanctions against Russia
According to the Bloomberg agency, the European Union is discussing a new sanctions mechanism against third countries that do not do enough to prevent Russia from evading sanctions, especially in relation to trade in key goods or technologies. This new enforcement mechanism would give EU member states the power to draw up two lists: one of third countries subject to sanctions and a separate list of prohibited goods. It would also make it easier to impose sanctions on companies from third countries that breach EU sanctions.
06:40
Strikes, vandalism, curfews in Ukraine… “psychological attacks” before counterattack
Several Russian strikes against civilians on Wednesday and Thursday were in response to Ukrainian sabotage in recent days. Before the Ukrainian counterattack, tensions reached a plateau. Our encryption.
06:38
Financial fraud in Ukraine: Odessa mayor jailed
Ukrainian authorities have announced the detention of Gennady Trukhanov, the mayor of the southern port city of Odessa, accused of embezzling public funds in a major case since 2016 when the Odesa municipality bought buildings at inflated prices. by investigators. The mayor has been accused of embezzling 2.3 million euros.
The Supreme Court, which specializes in corruption cases, ordered the mayor’s arrest for 60 days, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office said in a message on Telegram.
06:30
Out-of-control Ukrainian drone shot down in Kiev
The Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said the drone it shot down over the capital in the evening was a Pyrector TB2 that had gone out of control. Falling debris ignited a fire in the Bechersky district of Kiev. Initially, the military designated the drone as a Russian surveillance drone.
06:30
Hundreds of thousands of children “deported” from Ukraine by Moscow
According to a report by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), hundreds of thousands of children may have been transferred by Russia to parts of Ukraine it controls and to its own territory. “There seems to be a plan to integrate them on a larger scale,” Veronika Bilkova, a professor at the Faculty of Law in Prague who co-authored the study with two other experts, told reporters yesterday.
He pointed out that it was difficult to determine precisely how many children had been deported following the annexation of Crimea, a policy that began as early as 2015.
06:30
Washington says Russia can’t launch ‘significant attack’
US intelligence director Avril Haynes says Russian forces in Ukraine are too weakened to mount a “significant offensive” and are therefore focusing on consolidating their gains in occupied territory.
Russian President Vladimir Putin “may have undercut his immediate ambitions by consolidating control of occupied territories in eastern and southern Ukraine and ensuring Ukraine never becomes a NATO ally,” the official said during hearings before a parliamentary committee.
06:29
Hello everyone!
Welcome to this live dedicated to the war in Ukraine.
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
French public transport is too expensive and too complicated to use, Greenpeace condemns
EU warns Moscow against Kremlin attack
Zelensky at the headquarters of the International Criminal Court