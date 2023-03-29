LIVE – War in Ukraine: Putin admits sanctions will have “negative” consequences

Today
Berlin pledges significant increase in aid to Kiev
The Bundestag’s budget committee on Wednesday gave the green light to new military aid to Ukraine, up to 8 billion euros over the coming years. The funds released in 2032 have now reached a total of 12 billion, with direct aid to Kiev and support for the German military, which suffered under-investment before the Russian attack and released part of its stock.
About 8 billion euros will be spent on the direct purchase of weapons and equipment for the benefit of Ukraine. The other 4 billion will be allocated to Bundeswehr. German aid will rise from the roughly 3 billion earmarked so far to about 15 billion euros, including amounts planned to replace equipment for the German military.
Prohibitions may have ‘adverse’ effects, Admet v. Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that international sanctions targeting Moscow for its offensive in Ukraine could have “negative” effects on the national economy in the “medium term”, although he praised the adaptation to this new situation in recent months.
This is the first time Vladimir Putin has publicly acknowledged that the barrage of international sanctions affecting many sectors of Russian activity, including the strategic oil and gas sector, is affecting the national economy.
Object 2 recovered near Nord Stream
Denmark brought up a cylindrical object near the damaged Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea on September 26. “The rescue was carried out with the participation of a representative of the owner company Nord Stream 2 AG”, in which Russia’s Gazprom is the majority shareholder, the Danish energy company announced on Wednesday. A statement.
The operation, led by the Danish Defense Force at a depth of 73 meters, ended on March 28. The object, which appeared to be an empty sea smoke buoy, was used for visual identification and “did not present a safety risk”.
Warsaw calls for a halt to the arrival of Ukrainian wheat
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on Brussels on Wednesday to curb Ukrainian wheat imports, which he said were filling storage bases in Poland and “destabilizing” local markets. “We have not agreed, not yet, that this wheat will come to the Polish or Romanian market (…) and disrupt the local markets,” he said from Warsaw.
Farmers’ protests have been taking place across Poland for some time now, as wheat arriving from Ukraine for transfer to other countries around the world is often left behind and silos are packed, causing a sharp drop in prices. Traditional Ukrainian wheat export routes through the Black Sea were closed or reduced by the Russian invasion.
Russians were urged by Kew not to adopt “stolen” children
Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has urged Russians not to adopt children who were “stolen” from her country during the war and deported to Russia. “I urge Russian citizens not to adopt Ukrainian orphans who were illegally expelled from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine,” he said. telegram.
“I remind all the so-called Russian ‘adoptive parents’ and ‘guardians’ once again: sooner or later you will have to answer,” a senior Ukrainian official warned on social media. According to the Ukrainian Ministry for the Integration of the Occupied Territories, nearly 20,000 Ukrainian children are currently considered “Deportees” Illegally to Russia or Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.
A challenging interview
Evguéni Prigojine, leader of the Russian Wagner militia, gave an exclusive interview to Russian media. According to American analysts, the businessman has multiplied references to Vladimir Putin. Either mocking the Kremlin’s current leader or posing as a potential successor.
Battle of Bagmuth ‘severely damaged’ Wagner’s troops
The months-long battle for Bagmouth has “virtually destroyed” the Ukrainian army, Yevkhuni Prigozhin, head of the Russian private militia, claimed in an audio message published by the British newspaper. Guardian. “Unfortunately, it also severely damaged its mercenaries,” he admitted.
IAEA deplores “escalating military activity” around Zaporizhia
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grosi, on Wednesday deplored the “escalation of military activity” near the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in occupied Ukraine by Russian forces. “I think the situation in general is not improving, it is obvious that military activity is increasing throughout this region,” he said during a visit to the site, calling for ‘AFP Moscow and Kiev’ to agree on policies. To protect the site.
Zaporizhia
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grosi said on Wednesday he was “trying” to find a compromise between Moscow and Kiev to “avoid a catastrophe” at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.
“I will prepare and propose realistic measures that will be recognized by all parties,” Grozi said from the site of the plant, quoted by Russian news agencies. According to him, this compromise will concern the plant itself, not just a security zone around it, which negotiations have so far focused on and failed.
Spanish tanks
Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced on Wednesday that Spain will deliver six promised Panther tanks to Ukraine after Easter week.
Spain announced at the end of February that it was sending these tanks. Stored at a military base in Zaragoza (North), these Leopard 2A4s had not been used for many years and were in need of repair.
The Spanish army, which has trained Ukrainian soldiers in their use, is currently carrying out final tests before the devices are delivered, the minister said.
Punishments
Britain’s Competition Authority (CMA) announced on Wednesday that it would launch an in-depth investigation into the $61 billion takeover of US software and telecommunications company VMware by fellow semiconductor maker Broadcom.
The CMA is opening an “in-depth investigation” due to fears the move could “significantly lessen competition in one or more markets in the United Kingdom,” the regulator announced on its website.
Olympic Games
The Kremlin said on Wednesday it wanted to protect the interests of Russian athletes “by all means”, a day after the IOC’s recommendation, under a neutral banner, on an individual basis and under the condition that they do so. Does not support the conflict in Ukraine.
“We will continue to protect the interests of our athletes in every possible way, and we will continue our contacts with the IOC to protect (their) interests,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Hybrid warfare
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a “hybrid war” between Moscow and Western powers over the conflict in Ukraine would “last a long time”, more than a year after Russian troops were launched against the neighboring country.
“If we talk about war in the broadest sense, about conflict with unfriendly, hostile countries, about this hybrid war (…), it will last for a long time,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. urged the Russians. “We must unite behind President Vladimir Putin.
Zaporizhia
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Rafael Grosi arrived on Wednesday at Zaporizhia, a Ukrainian nuclear power plant occupied by Russian forces whose safety the international community fears.
He “must see how the situation has developed at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and talk to the nuclear engineers who operate it,” announced the visit of the manager of the Ukrainian operator, Energotum, in a telegram.
Reporting
Our correspondents were able to visit the town of Avdiivka in the Ukrainian Donbass, which was hit by the bombings. A few residents refuse to leave, despite the constant threat of a strike.
NATO
Sweden announced on Wednesday it was recalling Russia’s ambassador to Stockholm after his comments threatened the Nordic country and Finland that they would become “legitimate targets of retaliation” from Moscow, including “military” once they join NATO.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will summon the Russian ambassador and clearly condemn this apparent influence attempt,” Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström told AFP in a written statement.
Update on the situation
Take a look back at the highlights of the past 24 hours.
NATO
Finland and Sweden will become “legitimate targets” for Russian “retaliation” once they become NATO members, the Russian ambassador in Stockholm warned on Tuesday, rekindling the rhetoric of threats from Moscow.
“After the accession of Finland and Sweden, the total length of the borders between Russia and NATO will almost double”, argues Ambassador Viktor Tatarintsev in a speech published on the website of the Russian Mission in Sweden.
“If it seems to anyone that this will somehow improve the security of Europe, the new members of the hostile camp will surely become a legitimate target for Russian retaliatory measures, including of a military nature,” the ambassador has long warned. Allegation against joining the coalition.
LCI document
Our correspondents were able to visit the town of Avdiivka in the Ukrainian Donbass, which today resembles a ruined stadium. At the start of the invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin in February 2022, 30,000 people still lived there, but it has been pounded by Russian artillery and recently by the air force, leaving only 2,300 people.
Document LCI – War in Ukraine: Avtivka, “wiped off the face of the earth”Source: TF1 News
Weapons in Belarus
Joe Biden said Tuesday that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin’s announcement to deploy “tactical” nuclear weapons in Belarus was “dangerous.”
“These are dangerous words and it is worrying,” the US president judged with a journalist at the White House.
However, a spokesperson in Washington indicated on Sunday that there was “no indication” that such a transfer had taken place. “They haven’t done it yet,” Joe Biden reiterated Tuesday.
Zaporizhia
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Rafael Grosi said on Wednesday that the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, was occupied by Russian forces and the international community fears for its safety.
Quoting an official from Russian operator Rosnergodam, Mr. Croci and his delegation were to arrive at the base in the morning and leave in the afternoon.
Since the conflict began in February 2022, Mr. This was Croci’s second visit. The head of the IAEA, who arrived in Ukraine earlier in the week, must penetrate the front line. Russian controlled facilities.
Live
Hello and welcome to this live stream dedicated to the situation in Ukraine.
