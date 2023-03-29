LIVE – War in Ukraine: Putin admits sanctions will have “negative” consequences

Berlin pledges significant increase in aid to Kiev

The Bundestag’s budget committee on Wednesday gave the green light to new military aid to Ukraine, up to 8 billion euros over the coming years. The funds released in 2032 have now reached a total of 12 billion, with direct aid to Kiev and support for the German military, which suffered under-investment before the Russian attack and released part of its stock.

About 8 billion euros will be spent on the direct purchase of weapons and equipment for the benefit of Ukraine. The other 4 billion will be allocated to Bundeswehr. German aid will rise from the roughly 3 billion earmarked so far to about 15 billion euros, including amounts planned to replace equipment for the German military.