Live – War in Ukraine: Russia accuses it of firing missiles from Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

Russian gas company Gazprom announced on Saturday that it has officially asked German group Siemens to hand over a turbine repaired in Canada to ensure the operations of the Nord Stream gas pipeline supplying Europe. The fate of the turbine, supplied by Gazprom as essential to the operation of the Nord Stream gas compressor station, has cast doubt over the future supply of Russian blue gold to Europe for weeks.

The device was sent to Canada for repair by Siemens. Despite sanctions aimed at Moscow for its offensive in Ukraine, Ottawa announced it would return the turbine to Germany, requiring Siemens to hand it over to Gazprom. But the Russian team says there is no guarantee it can be recovered.