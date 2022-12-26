Live War in Ukraine: Russia asks for “security guarantees” to “stabilize the situation”

11:27
66 million euros were transferred by the EU to Ukraine
The European Commission has transferred 66 million euros to Ukraine’s budget for the reconstruction of schools destroyed and damaged by the Russians.
11:23
Towards a meeting between Putin and Xi Jinping
The Russian president may meet Chinese President Xi Jinping before the end of the year. According to the Kremlin, the meeting is being prepared, but the format is still unknown. Peskov also said that the Russian dictator does not want to congratulate US President Joe Biden on the New Year.
10:49
Power outage in many areas
According to the operator, the power shortage of the electrical system is significant. Consumption limits have been set in several regions, such as Kiev, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporozhye and Lviv.
10:07
Russian ex-deputy prime minister Dmitry Rogozin injured?
Dmitry Rogozin was reportedly injured in Donetsk city. According to reports, which are difficult to verify, Rogozin was left paralyzed after receiving shrapnel in the back during an attack on the hotel where he was staying.
09:47
Russian troops are focused on building defensive positions
According to the British Ministry of Defence, Russian troops are mainly focused on building defensive positions on the front line. “This includes laying additional fields of anti-tank and anti-personnel mines,” the ministry said. If mines are not an effective deterrent for trained troops, “a major challenge for Russian forces will be a lack of surveillance assets and trained personnel to effectively monitor large areas of new minefields,” the ministry says.
09:37
44% of Ukrainian grain is supplied to Europe
For Turkey, 44% of grain exports from Ukraine were received by Europe, 16% by Turkey, and 14% by African countries.
09:26
Russia fired more than 40 missiles at Ukraine on Christmas Day
According to Ukrainian officials, Russian forces launched more than 40 missile strikes on Ukraine on Sunday, despite President Vladimir Putin saying he was “ready to negotiate.” Dozens of cities in Ukraine’s Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions have come under shelling by troops from Moscow in the past 24 hours.
08:57
West failed to mediate Ukraine crisis, Erdogan says
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who wants to mediate the conflict, said the West had “only intensified the provocative elements” and was not trying to mediate to resolve the war in Ukraine.
08:20
Russian weapons are stationed in Belarus
These are Iskander tactical missile systems (capable of carrying nuclear warheads) but S-400 air defense systems, said Leonid Kaczynski, a senior official at the Belarusian Defense Ministry.
Until now, Russian forces have been using Belarus as a launching pad for attacks from Ukraine. Iskandar missile has a range of 500 km.
07:42
Russia may resume gas supplies to Europe via the Yamal-Europe pipeline
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has said Russia is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which was previously closed for “political reasons”.
07:26
Another emergency power cut in Kiev
The operator has announced another emergency power cut in the capital today.
07:12
Russia’s presence in the UN Security Council has been called into question
UN Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the withdrawal of Russia from the Security Council will be discussed at the UN today.
07:03
An explosion was heard in the city of Kherson
07:00
A bridge destroyed by the Russians in the Kharkiv area was rebuilt
The bridge in the village of Martov in the Kharkiv region has been fully restored after being destroyed by Russian forces, regional governor Ole Tsinihubov said. The bridge was destroyed during Ukraine’s counteroffensive in September, which recaptured much of the region.
06:51
New Year’s curfew comes into force in Ukraine
The police have announced to the people that curfew will be implemented in the country on the eve of New Year’s Day.
06:48
Russia asks for “security guarantees” to “regulate the situation”.
Russian media outlet Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported that Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Russia needed “security guarantees” to “normalize the situation” (along with the start of negotiations).
06:33
Explosions in the Russian village of Engels
Explosions were reported in Engles, Russian territory. It looks like the airport was hit by a drone. The governor of Saratov region confirmed the explosions. According to initial reports, three people died and four others were injured.
06:16
Leghorn in Ukraine the day after tomorrow
French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu will visit Ukraine on Wednesday to show France’s continued support. It is the first visit by a French minister to Ukraine since the Russian offensive began on February 24.
06:01
Welcome to this live stream
hello Welcome to this live, dedicated to news about the war in Ukraine, nearly ten months after the conflict began.
