LIVE – War in Ukraine: Russia says it has captured a village in the east of the country

Russia announced on Saturday that its forces had captured a village in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region. Russian forces have been entrenched for months. Follow the latest information.

Decryption A part of the city of Chasiv Yar, though very strategic in the conflict, was deserted by the Ukrainian army. An update on the situation in this conflict-torn region. Ukraine: What is the situation in Chasiv Yar?Source: TF1 information No Russian wrestling at the Olympics Russian wrestlers will not participate in the Paris Olympics in July. The Russian Wrestling Federation announced that its wrestlers who had qualified for this summer’s Games had “unanimously” refused to compete in the events. Establishing a list of sanctioned athletes whose purpose is to undermine the unity of our team. As a reminder, Russian athletes cannot participate in the event under their flag. Support from Japan and Cambodia Japan has announced that it wants to help clear mines in Ukraine (and war-torn countries) along with Cambodia. Remember that Cambodia is one of the most heavily mined countries in the world, with millions of landmines laid during its 30-year civil war. The country is considered an expert in demining. According to the foreign minister, Japan will provide Ukraine with a powerful demining machine starting next week and plans to train Ukrainian troops in Cambodia in August to use this equipment. Fresh air means According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Ukraine aims to double its air defense capacity by the summer. “Now we are starting to see results,” the president said yesterday, as Kyiv took delivery of a third German-supplied Patriot anti-aircraft system. Ukraine also uses American Hawk and German Iris systems to shoot down Russian drones, missiles and aircraft. According to Zelensky, without elaborating, “additional support” was provided to Kiev from the United States. See also Dangerous assault on a retirement home, "99 or 100 years" imprisonment A new village was conquered Russia has announced that its forces have captured a village in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region. The Russian Defense Ministry said its troops had “liberated the village of Shogil”, about 30 km northwest of Donetsk, the capital of the region of the same name, which Moscow said had been annexed since September 2022. Russian forces have been entrenched for months. Kyiv believes the worst fighting on the frontline is currently taking place in the Donetsk region. “Unwavering” British support for Ukraine New British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to several heads of state and government this Friday evening, including US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A chance for the newly appointed official to reaffirm “unshakable” British support for Ukraine. LCI in the field Although relations between Ukraine and Russia are frozen, the two countries still agree to exchange the remains of their soldiers. Dive into the heart of a very special convoy in the report below. LCI Document – Transfer of soldiers’ remains on the border between Ukraine and RussiaSource: TF1 information Look back at a visit that softened the EU Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán traveled to Moscow this Friday, July 5, to meet Vladimir Putin and said he would consider representing the European Union, even as the 27-year-old cut all ties with Russia over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A look back at the trip that unnerved Brussels and Ukraine. Meeting with Putin: Orban goes it aloneSource: TF1 information See also A “heat dome” in the west causes record temperatures good morning Hello everyone. Here you can find all the information related to the conflict in Ukraine that has been going on for more than two years.

Vladimir Putin stuck to his posts on Friday July 5, meeting the Hungarian prime minister in the Kremlin to talk about the conflict in Ukraine and the EU representative in Viktor Orbán, despite denials from Brussels. Viktor Orban visited the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday, where President Volodymyr Zelensky also reiterated his demands for the full withdrawal of Russians from Ukrainian territory and the payment of reparations.

Russian strikes killed seven people and wounded 29 in eastern Ukraine on Friday, and Ukrainian strikes in Moscow-controlled territory killed five and wounded 26, according to their respective officials. According to Vadim Flyashkin, the Ukrainian governor of the eastern Donetsk region, a woman was killed and 20 others wounded in Russian artillery fire on the city of Komar, where homes, shops and an administrative building were damaged.

Ukraine has received a third Patriot air defense system promised by Germany in April to help counter Russian bombing, the German embassy in Kyiv announced. “Germany’s third Patriot air defense system has already arrived in Ukraine, which will strengthen the security of the country’s population and infrastructure.”Martin Jaeger, the German ambassador at Kew, told his X account.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the phone to congratulate him and thank him for his reaffirmation. “Unfailing Support” For Ukraine, he said in X. Arms, funds and training of some soldiers, London will continue to provide “Unfailing Support” For Ukraine at war, Keir Starmer pledged.