May 19, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

LIVE – War in Ukraine: Russia shuts down oil refinery after drone attack

Rusty Knowles May 19, 2024 2 min read

⚫ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an exclusive interview with AFP, expects a broad attack by the Russian army in the north and east, where it continues the large-scale offensive launched on May 10, which will capture the major city of Kharkiv.

⚫ Nevertheless, despite Russian advances in the Kharkiv region in the northeast in recent days, he assured Ukrainian forces that the situation was better than when enemy troops were surprised to cross the border a week ago.

⚫ According to him, Russia wants to attack Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city, only a few dozen kilometers from the front.

⚫ Mr. Zelensky admitted to the AFP that military personnel were not enough. “A significant number of regiments are lying vacant,” he said. To counter these shortcomings, a controversial law to speed up mobilization by lowering the minimum age from 27 to 25 came into force on Saturday. On Friday, Mr. Zelensky also announced legislation allowing the recruitment of prisoners in exchange for conditional release.

⚫ Speaking to Westerners, he lamented that Ukraine had only a quarter of the air defense systems it needed, adding that it needed 120 to 130 F-16 fighter jets.

⚫ On Saturday, Russia announced the capture of the village of Staritsa near the town of Vovtsansk, fifty kilometers from Kharkiv, in the Kharkiv region, ensuring its forces “advance deep into the enemy’s defensive positions.”

⚫ Nearly ten thousand people were forced to flee their homes in the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian officials said. “A total of 9,907 people have been evacuated,” Governor Oleg Sinekobov said on Saturday.

See also  Understand everything. Israel strikes Lebanon and Gaza after rocket attacks: Why is the Middle East on fire again?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

In Kharkiv region, Russian forces suffer “significant losses”, says Volodymyr Zelensky

May 19, 2024 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

Netanyahu’s rival, Benny Gantz, demands post-war plan for Gaza under penalty of resignation

May 19, 2024 Rusty Knowles
5 min read

LIVE – War in Ukraine: Russia accuses Kiev of French-guided bombs

May 18, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

Francis Ford Coppola’s divisive talk about Cannes

May 19, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

How did space dangers affect the asteroid Ryugu?

May 19, 2024 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

Scottie Scheffler got caught, then came back to score 5 under par at the PGA Championship

May 19, 2024 Joy Love
4 min read

The five-year journey of making an adventure game out of ink and paper

May 19, 2024 Len Houle