Live War in Ukraine: Russia “will not accept” its oil price

Details of Banksy’s burglary attempt
Kyiv Regional Police Chief Andrii Nebitov said “eight people” have been identified in connection with the attempted theft of a stenciled work by famous British artist Banksy in a suburb of Kyiv. “All are between 27 and 60 years of age. They were residents of the cities of Kiev and Cherkasy, located 200 km southeast of the capital, he described in a telegram, adding that “a preliminary investigation into property damage has been opened.”
18 Ukrainian embassies received “bloody package”
18 Ukrainian embassies in 12 countries are now available “Bloody Parcels”reports Guardian. Oleh Nikolenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, told the British newspaper that the parcels were sent simultaneously from any European country because of the ongoing investigation. On Friday, Kyiv announced that 17 embassies had been targeted. Another received one of these packages this Saturday.
13 colonies were taken back from the Russians in Luhansk
On that day telegram, head of the Luhansk regional administration, one of Donbass’ two provinces, says the Ukrainian army has captured 13 settlements. The doctors will go there next week and “on Monday, we will solve the firewood problem,” added Serhi Haidai.
Russian attacks left 1 dead and 6 wounded
Deputy Chairman of Volodymyr Zelensky’s office Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced. telegram Russian attacks on Friday killed one person and wounded four others in the Donetsk region. One civilian was injured in Kharkiv region and another in Kherson region.
Putin’s visit to Donbass “just in time”
Vladimir Putin will visit Donbass “at the right time,” Russian President Dmitry Peskov’s spokesman underlined, while the Russian president has yet to visit it. He annexed part of eastern Ukraine at the end of September, without its army completely controlling it. “At the right time, of course, (such a visit) will happen. It is part of Russia,” he told reporters.
Moscow will not accept the oil price ceiling
Russia “will not accept” Oil price ceiling, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian agents. However, he assures that Moscow is “prepared” for “such a ceiling” on the surface.
After a deal sealed by the European Union, the G7 and Australia, Russia will face a ceiling on its oil price of $60 a barrel from Monday.
Why is the fighting in Ukraine bringing us back to the 14-18 war?
A frozen facade, men buried in trenches, a ridiculous military objective… For days, images of the fighting in the Donbass have shown men hiding in brief trenches that resemble the Great War. “These are familiar images to our eyes, because they send us back to our own history”, Cédric Maas, a lawyer interested in the conflict, interviewed Parisian. Read our complete decryption on the topic.
Strikes were launched on Zaporizhia
Two Russian missiles hit the area Zaporizhia overnight in southeastern Ukraine, local officials say. Governor Oleksandr Staruk said they damaged buildings near the regional capital Zaporizhia, but there were no casualties.
Estonia further strengthened its security
Since Moscow invaded Ukraine, Russia’s neighbor Estonia has been strengthening its defenses. The Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI) has announced that it has signed a contract to purchase six US HIMARS rocket launcher systems for $200 million.
A new call between Macron and Putin soon?
“There is one thing we have to do, and that is to ensure that there is no increase in civilian nuclear power”, recalled Emmanuel Macron, who announced on TF1 that he would soon discuss the matter with Vladimir Putin.
“Preparing for a Conversation”
The US and France “share the same view of things: we must help continue to resist the Ukrainians (…) and put pressure on Russia to return to the negotiating table”, but prepare the dialogue “whenever the day”. Debates resume, Emmanuel Macron details on TF1. “The Ukrainian people must decide for themselves (…) but there is one thing that depends on us, and that is the security of the rest of Europe”, he affirms during his visit to America. .
Can Ukraine pay off its debt?
Ukraine calls on its citizens to “catch up” in the face of power outages
Ukrainian authorities are calling for people to be “captured”. Power outages People have been putting their daily lives on hold following Russian strikes in recent weeks. “Starting Monday, I will demand that Oblenerco (an operator) review the timetable for the region. There will be four-hour outages most likely,” Mykolaiv Region (South) Governor Vitaly Kim said in a telegram. He described the “increasing consumption” of electricity, the regional electricity company said. Longer interruptions are needed to free up the network, he said.
Vladimir Putin is not interested in a ceasefire
The Russian president is not seriously interested in a ceasefire in Ukraine and maintains his military ambitions, he insists Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The rhetoric used by Vladimir Putin has demonstrated, on several occasions, that he had no real intention of negotiating with the West and that his intentions were mainly military in nature. A series of tweets.
One of the “priorities” of the Russian forces was the capture of Bagmouth
His Daily sewing, the British Ministry of Defense asserts that Russian forces “continue to invest the bulk of their military effort in an area of approximately 15 km of front line” around the town of Bagmouth in Donetsk Oblast. Moscow has made capturing the city its “priority objective,” and intelligence further indicates that such an advance would allow Russian forces to “threaten the larger urban areas of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.”
Banksy arrested after attempted theft of artwork in Ukraine
Several people have been arrested after trying to steal a Banksy artwork at Hostal Mall near Kew. Sky News. The suspects were arrested when they cut down artwork depicting a man holding a fire extinguisher in a bathroom. The mural has been fully recovered, said Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor of the region. Banksy has confirmed that he painted the graffiti Others In conflict-affected areas.
“Russian oil demand will continue”
The Russian Embassy in the United States believes that if the policy is to “reshape” the free market, Russian oil sales will continue. “Such measures inevitably lead to growing uncertainty and impose higher costs for raw materials on consumers,” the embassy said in a telegram. To add: “We are determined Russian oil Despite the cap of $60 per barrel, demand will continue.
Russian economy “will collapse”, judges kyiv
Russian economy will be “destroyed” Oil price ceiling, judge the Ukrainian presidency. “We will always achieve our goal, Russia’s economy will be destroyed, and it will pay and be responsible for all its crimes,” said Andriy Yermak, chief of staff of the Ukrainian president. The price of oil sold by Russia to the West will be capped at $60 a barrel starting in the next few days, with the European Union and G7 countries reaching an agreement three days before it takes effect. European ban.
More than 7,000 explosive devices were defused near Kherson
A total of 7,042 explosive devices were “removed and neutralized” from Kherson province, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. Clearing of landmines and other snares has been going on since then Russian evacuation from the city, last month. Ukrainian rescuers say they have searched 700 hectares of land and 60 km of railway tracks. Officials urge anyone traveling in or around Kherson to exercise extreme caution.
Heavy Russian losses ever
More than 90,000 soldiers, 280 planes, 263 helicopters… More than 9 months after its invasion of Ukraine, Russian losses continue to mount. Independence of Kiev.
On cue, the party is all there though
Mariupol Cemetery continues to expand
Number of graves in one of the cemeteries Mariupol, a city in southeastern Ukraine, has grown significantly, according to satellite images released by space technology company Maxar. The first dates back to March 29, while the other – which has the largest number of graves – dates back to November 30, the Kyiv Independent notes.
Canada has imposed sanctions on several companies in Iran
Canada has adopted a new round of sanctions against Iranian individuals and companies that support development Russia used drones In the war against Ukraine. The list of companies involved includes Iran’s Bahrain Kish, which helps manufacture the drones, as well as Safran Airlines, which coordinates the flights of military aircraft that have supplied the drones, the report said. Independence of Kiev.
“The EU stands united and stands in solidarity with Ukraine”
The price of oil sold by Russia to the West will be capped 60 dollars per barrel from next few days, countries of the European Union, then the G7 and Australia reached an agreement three days before the European ban came into effect. “The EU remains united and stands in solidarity with Ukraine,” the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union welcomed in a tweet, noting that it would come into effect upon publication in the Official Journal.
Moscow postpones meeting with Washington on nuclear disarmament
The US said it was “disappointed” by Moscow’s decision to indefinitely postpone a planned meeting with Washington. New Start AgreementA major chord Nuclear disarmament. State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned the Russian decision as “sudden and unilateral” and asserted that it was “absolutely false” that the United States was responsible for the postponement of the meeting, scheduled for November 29 in Cairo.
Biden has no intention of talking to Putin at this time
The White House clarified Joe Biden’s comments on Thursday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby pointed out, emphasizing the fact that the US president “does not plan to discuss it with Vladimir Putin at this time” on the Ukrainian file. “As (Mr Biden) has said, Putin is completely uninterested in any dialogue – it’s actually quite the opposite,” he said.
