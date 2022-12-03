Live War in Ukraine: Russia “will not accept” its oil price

The US and France “share the same view of things: we must help continue to resist the Ukrainians (…) and put pressure on Russia to return to the negotiating table”, but prepare the dialogue “whenever the day”. Debates resume, Emmanuel Macron details on TF1. “The Ukrainian people must decide for themselves (…) but there is one thing that depends on us, and that is the security of the rest of Europe”, he affirms during his visit to America. .