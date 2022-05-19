Live – War in Ukraine: Russian soldier seeks war crimes “apologize”

Russia has announced the expulsion of five Portuguese ambassadors
Russia announced on Thursday that it would expel five Portuguese ambassadors in retaliation for ten Russians, following similar announcements about dozens of French, Italian and Spanish ambassadors in the wake of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.
The Portuguese ambassador to Russia was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday, which “strongly protested against the provocative decision of the Portuguese authorities.” Grode is a non-personality Ten collaborators on foreign mission in Portugal, “Russian diplomacy said in a statement.
In response, five collaborators from the Portuguese embassy in Russia were announced. Grode is a non-personality“They had 14 days to leave the country,” he added.
“The Portuguese government opposes this decision of the Russian authorities, which has no justification other than simple retaliation,” the Portuguese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “Unlike the Russian diplomats who were expelled from Portugal, the Portuguese diplomats carried out strict diplomatic operations in full compliance with the Vienna Agreement,” he said.
On Wednesday, Moscow announced the expulsion of 34 French ambassadors, 27 Spanish ambassadors and 24 Italian ambassadors, in response to similar actions in these countries, following the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine on February 24.
London bans major Russian airlines
The British government on Thursday announced new sanctions targeting major Russian airlines, including Aeroflot, in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.
Russia’s leading airlines Aeroflot, Ural Airlines and Rosia Airlines can no longer resell landings not allowed to be used at UK airports, which is estimated at 50 50 million (மில்லியன் 59 million). Press release.
“Until Putin (Russian President Vladimir Putin) continues his barbaric attack on Ukraine, we will continue to target the Russian economy,” said British Foreign Secretary Lis Truss.
Russian soldier ‘apologizes’ during war crimes trial
On the second day of his war crimes trial, the accused Russian soldier apologized. Sergeant Vadim Chizzymarin, 21, is currently on trial in a Ukrainian court.
On Wednesday, he confessed to killing an unarmed – 60-year-old Ukrainian near Kharkiv. The unlicensed officer pleaded guilty.
Ukrainian officials mock Russian attack through video posted online
Ukrainian authorities have released a video showing Russian troops retaliating during an attack to cross the Donets River in eastern Ukraine.
Attempting to install floating bridges over the river, the Kremlin troops, according to these pictures, appear to have been taken by Ukrainian artillery salvos.
The Ukrainian government and Internet users were delighted about this on social media, as shown in the column of our journalist Benoit.
Italy wants to free itself from its dependence on Russian gas by 2024
Thanks to its efforts to diversify its suppliers that began in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, Italy must “become independent of Russian gas by the second half of 2024,” Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
“We have acted swiftly to reduce the share of natural gas we import from Russia to 40% of the total by 2021, and the” first effects “of this policy will be felt” by the end of 2022, “he said. Announced before the senators.
EU member: Ukrainian diplomat condemns “second-class treatment” by “some capitals”
The reference to Berlin is obvious, after Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor spoke out against “a shortcut” for Ukraine’s rapid accession to the EU. The head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmitry Kuleba, on Thursday condemned the Ukrainian nomination for “second-class treatment” from “some capitals” to join the EU.
“The strategic ambiguity about Ukraine’s European perspective implemented by some EU capitals over the past few years has failed and must come to an end,” he tweeted.
He also talked about “second zone therapy”.
The Russian government says 1,730 Ukrainian troops have surrendered since Monday.
The Russian administrator calculated the surrender of the last Ukrainian guards at the Azovstal base in Mariupol.
The Kremlin counted “1730” the number of soldiers who surrendered to the Russians or their local friends. “In the last 24 hours, 771 fighters from the nationalist Azov regiment went to the Azovstal steel base in Mariupol. In all, 1,730 militants, including 80 wounded, have been taken prisoner since May 16,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. .
Scholz does not support Ukraine’s “shortcut” to rapid EU membership
The German Chancellor wants to change temporarily. While the war pushes Europeans to consider putting Ukraine on its lap, Olaf Scholz announced on Thursday morning that he was “not in favor” of the country’s rapid accession to the European Union.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholes said on Thursday that he was not in favor of giving Ukraine a “shortcut” to EU membership, which, according to him, was “not for a few months or a few years”.
“The fact that there is no crossroads on the path to EU (Ukraine) membership is a compulsion for the six Western Balkans to be honest, they have long wanted to join the European camp,” he underlined in his address to delegates. Puntestock. It is fair to point out that not for a few years, “he added.
One person was killed and another injured in a bomb blast near the Ukrainian border in Russia, a local governor has said.
The governor of the Kursk region said on Thursday that one person had been killed and wounded in a bomb blast in a village in southwestern Russia on the border with Ukraine.
“Another enemy attack at dawn in Theodokino ended in tragedy. At this time we know the death of at least one civilian,” Roman Stroyd told the Telegram, while others were wounded and receiving medical attention. Treatment.
According to preliminary reports, the victim was a truck driver who delivered to a local distillery, where he was “attacked again” in response to the Russian invasion, which began on February 24, the governor added, adding that the attack took place from Ukraine.
Washington is active in supporting the NATO candidatures of Finland and Sweden
The United States on Wednesday expressed strong support for Finland and Sweden’s application for NATO membership, promising to work with Russia to quell Turkish opposition in the event of a “threat.”
“I warmly and strongly support the historic nominations of Finland and Sweden,” said President Joe Biden, who welcomed Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson and Finnish President Sauli Ninisto to the White House on Thursday.
The Democrats said in a statement: “I look forward to working with the US Congress and our NATO allies to quickly bring Finland and Sweden into the strongest defense alliance in history.”
Russia closes CBC / Radio-Canada office, cannot accept Trudeau
Russia on Wednesday announced the closure of the Canadian radio station CBC / Radio-Canada’s Moscow office, and revoked the accreditations and visas of its journalists, which was described by the Canadian Prime Minister as “unacceptable”.
This is the first time Moscow has banned Western media since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine on February 24. Russia explained that this was a response to the ban on broadcasting channels from the Russian group RT in Canada, which was decided in mid-March.
“With his decision to expel the Canadian media from Moscow, Putin is trying to prevent them from reporting the facts, which is unacceptable,” Justin Trudeau said on Twitter. “Journalists must work safely – without censorship, intimidation or interference,” he added.
