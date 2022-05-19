Live – War in Ukraine: Russian soldier seeks war crimes “apologize”

12:29

Russia announced on Thursday that it would expel five Portuguese ambassadors in retaliation for ten Russians, following similar announcements about dozens of French, Italian and Spanish ambassadors in the wake of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

The Portuguese ambassador to Russia was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday, which “strongly protested against the provocative decision of the Portuguese authorities.” Grode is a non-personality Ten collaborators on foreign mission in Portugal, “Russian diplomacy said in a statement.

In response, five collaborators from the Portuguese embassy in Russia were announced. Grode is a non-personality“They had 14 days to leave the country,” he added.

“The Portuguese government opposes this decision of the Russian authorities, which has no justification other than simple retaliation,” the Portuguese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “Unlike the Russian diplomats who were expelled from Portugal, the Portuguese diplomats carried out strict diplomatic operations in full compliance with the Vienna Agreement,” he said.

On Wednesday, Moscow announced the expulsion of 34 French ambassadors, 27 Spanish ambassadors and 24 Italian ambassadors, in response to similar actions in these countries, following the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine on February 24.